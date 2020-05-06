The Queen and Prince Charles share touching photos to mark Archie's first birthday

Prince Charles and wife Camilla and the Queen have celebrated Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son Archie's first birthday.

The little boy is celebrating his first birthday today (May 6) in Los Angeles.

Clarence House posted a sweet photo of Charles alongside his son Harry and grandson Archie on his christening last year.

A very Happy Birthday to Archie, who turns one today. 🎈



This photo of Archie and his grandfather was taken following his christening in July 2019.



📸 Chris Allerton ©️ Sussex Royal pic.twitter.com/AYxqkRxE1d — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) May 6, 2020

"This photo of Archie and his grandfather was taken following his christening in July 2019. [Photo by] Chris Allerton Sussex Royal."

Meanwhile, a message was also posted to the royal family's official Twitter page.

The Queen wished Archie a happy birthday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A photo showed the Queen and Prince Philip looking lovingly at baby Archie alongside Harry and Meghan and her mother Doria Ragland.

Archie is The Queen’s eighth great-grandchild. pic.twitter.com/PMaiY6NR1a — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 6, 2020

"Archie is The Queen’s eighth great-grandchild."

Kate and William's message

Meanwhile, earlier this morning, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also marked Archie's birthday.

The Cambridges celebrated Archie's birthday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kensington Palace shared an image which showed Harry and Meghan with their son alongside Kate, William, Prince Charles, Camilla and Doria.

In addition, stood behind Meghan and Harry are Princess Diana's two sisters Lady Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah McCorquodale.

Kensington Palace captioned the post: "Wishing Archie a very happy first birthday today!"

Wishing Archie a very happy first birthday today! 🎈 pic.twitter.com/dEjvnSjGGM — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 6, 2020

How will Archie spend his first birthday?

According to royal expert Katie Nicholl, the family are expected to spend much of the day in the pool at their new pad in California.

In a chat with OK! magazine, author Katie said: "Meghan's an amazing cook and loves being creative in the kitchen so I think she'll have been busy baking so Archie can enjoy his first taste of birthday cake this week.

Harry, Meghan and Archie are celebrating in lockdown (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"It will be organic and possibly sugar-free. Something suitably healthy for a one year old.

The family have been residing in America after Meghan and Harry stepped back from royal life in January.

The family will spend the day by the pool in their Los Angeles home (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, their official duties ended on March 31.

However, the couple will now be "financially independent".

