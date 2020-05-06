William and Kate send message to Archie to celebrate his first birthday

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have wished Archie a happy first birthday.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son is celebrating turning one today (May 6) and will be marking the occasion in lockdown in Los Angeles.

On Wednesday morning, Kensington Palace shared a photo from Archie's christening last year.

Wishing Archie a very happy first birthday today! 🎈

The image shows Harry and Meghan with their son alongside Kate, William, Prince Charles, Camilla and Meghan's mum Doria Ragland.

Stood behind Meghan and Harry are Princess Diana's two sisters Lady Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah McCorquodale.

How will Archie spend his first birthday?

Archie is in Los Angeles with his parents during the coronavirus pandemic.

Archie is celebrating his first birthday today (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The couple are reportedly planning a very special first birthday for their little boy, involving a delicious but healthy birthday cake.

According to royal expert Katie Nicholl, the family are expected to spend much of the day in the pool at their new pad in California.

In a chat with OK! magazine, author Katie said: "Meghan's an amazing cook and loves being creative in the kitchen so I think she'll have been busy baking so Archie can enjoy his first taste of birthday cake this week.

"It will be organic and possibly sugar-free. Something suitably healthy for a one year old.

Meghan and Harry will celebrate Archie's birthday in lockdown (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"If the weather's good, I think they'll be splashing around in the pool too."

Video calls with the Queen

Meanwhile, Meghan and Harry could video call Archie's great-grandmother, the Queen, from across the pond.

Katie told OK! that Archie would also be video-calling the Cambridge children, who have been "looking forward to seeing how much he's grown".

Birthday gifts

Discussing gifts the little one would likely receive, Katie said Harry and Meghan "don't spend silly money" on items like toys and clothes.

Meghan, Harry and Archie could video call the Queen on his birthday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

But she thinks the pair will welcome gifts for the tot's new nursery.

They would also appreciate meaningful gifts, like donations to a children's charity.

