Kate Middleton shares sweet new photo of Princess Charlotte on her fifth birthday

Royal fans are in for an absolute treat as Kate Middleton has shared a new picture of Princess Charlotte on Instagram.

The photos are in celebration of her fifth birthday, and the new picture shows the young royal holding a bag of handmade pasta.

Dressed in a gorgeous houndstooth dress, believed to be from Zara, Charlotte is looks down and away from the camera.

The photo caption reads: "Thank you for all your lovely messages on Princess Charlotte’s fifth birthday!

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a new photograph of Princess Charlotte, taken by The Duchess this April."

Charlotte with her parents and brother George on Christmas Day (Image credit: SplashNews.com)

Users rushed to wish Charlotte a happy birthday as well as applaud Kate on her excellent photography skills.

"Such a little beauty"

One user wrote: "Happy 5th Birthday Princess Charlotte! Your mummy has wonderful hidden talents."

Another posted: "Happy sweet birthday little Charlotte you’re such an angel."

A third user praised: "Such a little beauty and has the character to go with it! Happy 5th Birthday Princess Charlotte!

"I think you're going to be a major player in our lovely royal family."

And a fourth approved with: "Happy Birthday, Princess Charlotte. It’s lovely to see you helping others with your mum. May your birthday be full of sweetness and love."

Pasta needs

Indeed the previous set of photos revealed the purpose of the pasta.

Charlotte, along with her family, helped deliver handmade pasta to those in need in Norfolk.

The family are currently residing at Sandringham Estate during the coronavirus pandemic.

The caption explained: "The images were taken by The Duchess as the family helped to pack up and deliver food packages for isolated pensioners in the local area."

In the additional photos, Charlotte knocks on a door of a home ready to deliver the handmade goods.

Buckingham Palace has said that over the past few weeks the Queen's Sandringham staff has helped deliver meals to elderly and vulnerable locals.

Charlotte and her brothers George, six, and Louis, two, appeared together in April during another Instagram post.

They clapped for the NHS alongside proud mum Kate and dad Prince William.

