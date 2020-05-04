Meghan Markle set to relaunch The Tig and start 'another Instagram' account

With son Archie turning one this week, it appears Meghan Markle has some free time on her hands.

Yes, with the tot growing up fast and becoming more independent by the day, it appears Mum is after some me time.

And it's claimed that Meghan will get that by relaunching a special project that was once very close to her heart.

Meghan Markle is set to relaunch The Tig (Credit: Splash News)

Royal expert Myka Meier revealed she has "insider knowledge" that leads her to believe Meghan is about to relaunch her lifestyle website The Tig.

Meghan closed the site down in April 2017 before announcing her engagement to Prince Harry.

The website, which launched in 2014, was Meghan's personal blog. On it, she shared posts on topics ranging from food and travel to fashion, beauty, politics and inspirational women.

As well as reinstating the site, it's thought she could also launch a new Instagram page.

With Archie turning one this week it appears she has a bit more time on her hands (Credit: Splash News)

Harry and Meghan closed the Sussex Royal Instagram account when they stepped down as senior members of the royal family.

Speaking to the Royally Obsessed podcast, the author and royal etiquette expert made her claims.

She said: "I think Meghan is going to have another Instagram. I think she's going to do a Goop, like a new version of The Tig… I really think that's coming," she said.

"Insider knowledge"

Goop is actress Gwyneth Paltrow's much-talked-about blog and shopping site. On it, she sells items including a candle that smells of her vagina.

Myka added: "I have a friend with a little bit of insider knowledge, and I think she's already working on something."

An insider claims the website will be "inspiring" (Credit: Splash News)

And, she said, she thinks the mum of one will launch the new project "soon".

"I think we will be seeing something very interesting and creative with masterminds from all over the world coming together to bring something inspiring soon," she said.

Parenting blog?

Late last year, it was claimed that Meghan's business manager had filed documents in the States aiming to keep the rights to the name of the blog till 2021.

It's also reported that the documents mentioned an affiliated site called TigTots, aimed at parents.

So could the duchess be about to launch a parenting blog based on her personal experience as a mum?

And if she does, that might just mean more insight into her life with Archie.

Meghan could hardly offer parenting advice on The Tig – a site named after her favourite wine!

Meghan closed The Tig down in April 2017 (Credit: The Tig)

She previously revealed she named the site after trying a wine called Tignanello.

"It was an ah-ha moment at its finest," she wrote on the site.

"For me, it became a 'Tig' moment – a moment of getting it," she added.

