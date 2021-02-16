Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be interviewed by Oprah Winfrey about their decision to step away from the monarchy.

Oprah With Meghan And Harry: A CBS Primetime Special is expected to air on March 7.

Piers Morgan, who is often openly critical of the couple, has now demanded they lose their royal titles.

Harry and Meghan will open up about their move to the US (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Oprah to interview Meghan and Harry

According to CBS, the 90-minute interview will also see the Duchess of Sussex open up about “stepping into life as a Royal, marriage and motherhood”.

In addition, Meghan will talk about “philanthropic work” and “handling life under intense public pressure”.

Harry will then join the interview as the couple discuss their move to the US and their “future hopes and dreams for their expanding family”.

Oprah will sit down with Meghan and Harry in an interview, set to air next month (Credit: Bauer Griffin LLC / SplashNews.com)

What did Piers Morgan say?

Good Morning Britain presenter Piers has lashed out at the couple on Twitter.

The star wrote: “Take away all their titles, Your Majesty.

“The British people are totally behind you against these shameless grifters.”

Meanwhile, he later poked fun at the couple’s continuous plea to have privacy.

Piers demanded the couple lose their titles (Credit: Grant Buchanan / FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com)

He wrote: “People who really want to be private don’t release intimate baby bump snaps to the same papers they profess to despise.

“Then announce they’re doing a 90-minute special with Oprah…”

Meanwhile, it comes after Meghan and Harry announced they were expecting their second child.

What did Meghan and Harry say?

Their rep said: “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”

In addition, the couple also released a black and white photo showing them sat outside under a tree.

In the image, Meghan cradled her growing bump as she smiled at Harry.

Will the Queen strip Meghan and Harry of their titles? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Their announcement came exactly 37 years after Harry’s late mother Princess Diana announced she was pregnant with him.

Meanwhile, the royal family are “thrilled” with Meghan and Harry’s baby news following their heartache last year after Meghan suffered a miscarriage.

