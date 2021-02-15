Prince Harry and Meghan Markle paid tribute to Princess Diana in a very sweet way with their baby announcement.

On Sunday, Valentine’s Day, Harry, 36, and Meghan, 39, shared the wonderful news that they’re having their second baby.

Their representatives confirmed: “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”

This was accompanied by a black and white photo of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sitting outside.

Princess Diana cradling Prince Harry as a tot (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fantastic news!

With Meghan lounging on Harry’s lap, she is cradling her blossoming bump.

Activist and celebrity photographer Misan Harriman took the stunning photo.

He told Vogue: “With the tree of life behind them and the garden representing fertility, life and moving forward, they didn’t need any direction, because they are, and always have been, waltzing through life together as absolute soulmates.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with baby Archie (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How are Meghan and Harry paying tribute to Diana?

But there is a special tribute to Princess Diana here.

The late Princess of Wales also announced her pregnancy with Prince Harry on Valentine’s Day.

In fact, she and Prince Charles shared the news with the world exactly 37 years ago.

This dominated the headlines for weeks, and reports claimed that they actually hoped for a girl.

Yesterday, a Buckingham Palace representative wrote: “Her Majesty, Duke of Edinburgh, Prince of Wales and the entire family are delighted and wish them well.”

Harry and Meghan thrilled with baby news (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The news comes three months after Meghan penned her poignant essay in the New York Times.

Here she detailed her heartbreak of suffering a miscarriage earlier that year.

Meghan wrote: “I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child that I was losing my second.”

She continued: “Hours later, I lay in a hospital bed, holding my husband’s hand.

“I felt the clamminess of his palm and kissed his knuckles, wet from both our tears. Staring at the cold white walls, my eyes glazed over. I tried to imagine how we’d heal.”

Meanwhile, Harry has also paid tribute to his late mother on their new Archewell website.

