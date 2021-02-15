Harry and Meghan baby names
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘unlikely to name second baby Diana despite bookies’ odds’

Harry and Meghan already have a son, Archie, together

By Rebecca Carter

Meghan Markle is pregnant with her second baby and speculation has began on what she and Prince Harry will name their child.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their baby news in a statement on Sunday (February 14).

They shared a photo of the couple sitting under a tree as Meghan cradled her bump.

Many bookies and royal fans have began thinking about baby names and Diana has been thrown into the mix as a tribute to Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana.

Meghan and Harry might give second baby a traditional name (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What will Meghan and Harry name their second baby?

However, author of Prince Philip Revealed and Editor in Chief of Majesty magazine Ingrid Seward has said that could be a “bit too obvious”.

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘told Royal Family baby news privately before public announcement’

Speaking exclusively to Entertainment Daily, Ingrid said: “Maybe Diana would be a bit too obvious and they would be accused of trying to cash in on Diana.

“But I am sure it will be amongst the names or Frances – Diana’s second name.”

Bookies predict Meghan and Harry could name their baby Diana if it’s a girl (Credit: NOBLE/DRAPER / SplashNews.com)

She continued: “As Meghan looks about 5 months pregnant I guess they know what sex it is as LA girls don’t like surprises.

“I think they favour quite old fashioned names so I don’t imagine it will be anything crazy.

“Meghan may have a favourite in mind but they are not obliged to choose one favoured by the royal family.”

Meanwhile, bookies have already started placing odds on particular names Meghan and Harry might choose.

Arthur and Diana are 10/1 joint favourites with Betfair to be the name choice for the couple’s second baby.

meghan markle and prince harry
Meghan and Harry will welcome their second child later this year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What are bookies’ predictions?

Meanwhile, Thomas odds slashed from 100/1 to joint 12/1 second favourite alongside Isabella.

Abigail, a new name on the list, has gone straight into 14/1 joint third favourite.

Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said: “Having picked Archie – a name that wasn’t even on our list, for their first child – the odds suggest Meghan & Prince Harry could opt for a more traditional name for their second…

“…with Arthur and Diana the joint 8/1 favourites with Betfair.

“Meanwhile, we have seen a big move for Thomas into 12/1 second favourite from way out at 100/1.

“Abigail, a new name on the list, is straight into 14/1 third favourite.”

What do you think Meghan and Harry could name their baby? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.

