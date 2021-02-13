Kate Middleton “saved” Prince William following his “dysfunctional upbringing”, a royal expert has claimed.

According to author Angela Levin, Kate helped “encourage” William and has “made him feel important”.

The Duchess of Cambridge has also dedicated her life to lifting his spirits. And it is claimed Kate has helped build William up as a husband and family man.

Appearing on True Royalty TV, Angela Levin claimed the Duke of Cambridge was “in a very difficult place” following his mother’s death.

Why was upbringing of Prince William ‘dysfunctional’?

William was just 15 when Princess Diana died in 1997.

He was also just a young boy when his parents’ marriage broke down in the early 1990s.

Kate Middleton’s whole life is to make him happy, I think.

But despite these family problems, Levin reckons Kate has been key to William’s healing over the years.

She noted a list of positive attributes Kate has brought to her husband’s life during a look back at the first decade of the couple’s marriage.

How Kate Middleton ‘saved’ Prince William

Levin reflected: “I think that Kate has helped save William.

“I think it was very difficult for him coming out of a dysfunctional family, losing his mum so young and I think he was in a very difficult place.”

She continued: “[Kate] has really encouraged him. Her whole life is to make him happy, I think. She found things that really make him feel important and worthy rather than just going to cut ribbons.”

Levin also suggested William has grown as a family man after spending time outside of his family bubble and with the Middletons.

The commentator added: “I think [Kate] has helped him to be a husband by introducing him to her own family a lot and spending time with a normal family and being a dad.”

Kate ‘helps William and Charles to mend relationship’

A few weeks ago it was claimed Kate has also helped repair the relationship between William and his father.

According to the MailOnline, Kate was responsible for organising a family portrait for Prince Charles’ 70th birthday.

The photo opportunity, which took place in 2018, came at a time when there were rumours of a rift among the royals.

Kate was also said to be behind moves to ensure the two royals heirs spent more time together last summer.

A royal insider said: “Prince Charles is giving William much more input. He realises that his own reign will be a shorter one than his son’s, and therefore it is crucial that William is involved in all long-term planning.”

“They have been spending more time together and are much more aligned. Both are more comfortable in their own skin – and with each other.”

