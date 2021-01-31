Kate Middleton reportedly helped to repair the relationship between Prince William and Prince Charles.

According to rumours, the father and son pair have experienced a rocky relationship in recent years.

However, Kate was apparently the mastermind behind a plan to get William and his dad back on good terms.

What did Kate Middleton do for Prince William and Charles?

The Duchess of Cambridge organised a family portrait for Prince Charles’ 70th birthday, reports claim.

According to the MailOnline, Kate was the driving force behind the occasion.

The photoshoot, which took place in 2018, came at a time when there were rumours of a rift among the royal family.

Apparently Kate was so determined to get the family back together that she also encouraged Prince Charles to visit their home last summer.

Kate’s efforts have continued in recent months.

A royal insider told MailOnline: “Prince Charles is giving William much more input. He realises that his own reign will be a shorter one than his son’s, and therefore it is crucial that William is involved in all long-term planning.

“They have been spending more time together and are much more aligned. Both are more comfortable in their own skin – and with each other.”

Harry and William ‘end feud’

Prince William and Prince Charles aren’t the only royals to have mended their relationship recently.

The Duke of Cambridge, 38, and Prince Harry reportedly got back in touch during the festive period, according to royal expert Katie Nicholl.

The pair apparently enjoyed a video call together.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Katie said: “It was an opportunity in an otherwise very busy and chaotic year for both of the families to come together and connect, albeit virtually.

“Things are a lot better between William and Harry. The relationship is much better than it was.

“For a start, they are on talking terms, and not only on talking terms, they do speak relatively regularly.”

Ent Daily has contacted reps for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for comment.

