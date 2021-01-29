Kate Middleton reveals kids’ horror at her turning hairdresser in lockdown

Kate Middleton has admitted that she’s “exhausted” after homeschooling during the lockdown.

The Duchess Of Cambridge, 39, took part in a video discussion with fellow parents about life during national restrictions.

And Kate was frank about the difficulties she has faced at home.

Kate made the admission during the chat (Credit: YouTube)

What did Kate Middleton say during the chat today?

The discussion was part of a Mind charity initiative to be honest about parental mental health during lockdown.

Also part of the panel were four other mums and dads from around the country.

When asked to describe their lockdown parenting experience in one word, Kate held up a piece of paper with the word ‘exhausting’ written on it.

“As parents, you’ve got the day-to-day elements of being a parent.

“But I suppose we’ve all had to take on additional roles that perhaps others around us in our communities perhaps would have supported us or helped with.”

Kate continued: “I’ve become a hairdresser this lockdown, much to my children’s horror.

“We’ve had to become teachers, and I personally feel pulled in different directions.”

Kate’s honest appraisal of her feelings was matched by the rest of the panel.

She also said: “This has been really difficult to do that for lots of families, not being able to rely on their usual support systems.

“With the schools obviously being in lockdown they’re a massive support as well to lots of families.

“We need to appreciate the amazing job parents up and down the country are doing every day.

“It’s really important for our children that we look after ourselves.”

She also praised William for his support.

Fans loved Kate’s hair (Credit: SplashNews.com)

New hair delights fans

Despite working hard with her children, Kate recently set the internet alight with a new haircut.

The Duchess of Cambridge revealed her new look during a Zoom call with a group of NHS nurses last week.

And it didn’t take long for fans to gush over the new, straighter style, with many praising her fuss-free lockdown look.

“Duchess of Cambridge, you look absolutely stunning with straight hair,” one said.

“You should make straight hair your signature hairstyle. I love your straight hair. I’m obsessed,” another wrote.

