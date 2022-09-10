King Charles ‘made it clear to Harry in call Meghan was not welcome’ at Balmoral

King Charles is believed to be the one behind Meghan Markle not joining Prince Harry at Balmoral.

The Queen died on Thursday, aged 96.

According to reports, Her Majesty died peacefully at her home in Scotland surrounded by members of the royal family.

Initially, it was announced that Meghan would be travelling with Harry to be by the Queen’s bedside after concerns about her health were raised.

However, later in the day, it was revealed that Meghan had changed her mind. Instead, she said she would be staying with her children in Frogmore, Windsor.

It was claimed that Meghan’s change of heart was due to Kate Middleton opting to remain with her children while Prince William visited his grandmother.

However, new reports have emerged that now tell a different story.

King Charles waving at fans at Buckingham Palace on Friday (Credit: Splashnews)

King Charles ‘told Harry not to bring Meghan’

According to The Sun, Prince Charles personally spoke with Harry following the announcement that Meghan would be joining him.

It is understood Harry was at Frogmore when Charles told him in a phone call not to bring Meghan with him to Balmoral.

A source said: “Charles told Harry that it wasn’t right or appropriate for Meghan to be in Balmoral at such a deeply sad time.

“It was pointed out to him that Kate was not going and that the numbers really should be limited to the very closest family. Charles made it very, very clear Meghan would not be welcome.”

Harry was also supposedly refused a seat on the RAF plane with his family. It took William, Prince Edward and Prince Andrew up to Scotland.

Meanwhile, following the Queen’s death, King Charles made his first speech to the nation on Friday.

Prince Harry visited the Queen alone (Credit: Splashnews)

Charles addresses the nation

Speaking directly to the camera, King Charles said: “I speak to you today with feelings of profound sorrow.

“Throughout her life, Her Majesty the Queen, my beloved mother, was an inspiration and example to me and to all my family. We owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother.

“Queen Elizabeth’s life was well lived. She is mourned most deeply in her passing. That promise for life-long service I renew today.”

He went on to say about the Queen’s pledge to “devote her life to the service of her people”.

The King said: “That was more than a promise. It was profound personal commitment.”

He also made a point to address Meghan and Harry directly in a bid to build bridges with the couple.

Charles said: “I want to also express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas.”

Charles then addressed Her Majesty, saying: “To my darling Mama, as you begin your last great journey to join my dear late Papa, I will say this, thank you for your love and your devotion to our family and the family of nations you have served.”

