Meghan won’t join Prince Harry at Balmoral following Queen health news

Meghan Markle won’t join Prince Harry at Balmoral amid news about the Queen, it’s understood.

Earlier today (September 8), it was revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would be travelling to Balmoral following news the Queen is “under medical supervision”.

Buckingham Palace announced the Queen’s doctors have become “concerned” about her health.

Meghan and Harry travelling to Balmoral?

Now, reports claim Meghan will remain in London while Harry travels to Balmoral to be with the Queen and other members of the royal family.

It’s said that Meghan could join Harry at Balmoral at a “later date”.

Journalist Nicholas Witchell told BBC News: “Why the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan has stayed behind? Undoubtedly people will speculate about that. She might not be terribly warmly welcomed, to be perfectly candid.”

It comes after senior royals travelled to Scotland to be with the Queen.

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall travelled to the Queen’s Scottish estate following the news about the monarch’s health.

Prince William, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex have since travelled to Balmoral after landing in Scotland.

It’s believed the Duchess of Cambridge has remained in Windsor with her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

It comes after Buckingham Palace released a statement on the Queen’s medical situation.

It read: “Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision.

“The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”

The new Prime Minister Liz Truss has released a statement on the news.

Truss said on Twitter: “The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime.

“My thoughts – and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom – are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time.”

The Queen news

Meanwhile, leader of the opposition Keir Starmer also released a message via Twitter.

He said: “Along with the rest of the country, I am deeply worried by the news from Buckingham Palace this afternoon.

“My thoughts are with Her Majesty the Queen and her family at this time, and I join everyone across the United Kingdom in hoping for her recovery.”

In addition, the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby said on Twitter: “My prayers, and the prayers of people across the @churchofengland and the nation, are with Her Majesty The Queen today.

“May God’s presence strengthen and comfort Her Majesty, her family, and those who are caring for her at Balmoral.”

Fans have also expressed concerns for the monarch as one said: “The Royal family is travelling to Balmoral to be with the Queen. So worried. I am praying for her Majesty.”

Another wrote: “I’m so worried about the Queen. I hope she is ok.”

