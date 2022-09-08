Prime Minister Liz Truss has said the “whole country” is behind the Queen following her health news.

The Queen is under “medical supervision” at Balmoral after her doctors became “concerned” for her health, Buckingham Palace confirmed today.

Truss was in the House of Commons this afternoon for the first time as Prime Minister when she received the concerning news about the Queen.

At the time, the Speaker told MPs: “I know I speak on behalf of the entire House when I say that we send our best wishes to Her Majesty the Queen and that she and the royal family are in our thoughts and prayers at this moment.”

Following the news, Prime Minister Truss gave her own statement on Twitter.

She said: “The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime.

“My thoughts – and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom – are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time.”

Truss met the Queen on Tuesday to make her appointment as the new leader of the country official.

Leader of the opposition, Keir Starmer, also expressed his concern today.

“Along with the rest of the country, I am deeply worried by the news from Buckingham Palace this afternoon,” he said in a statement.

“My thoughts are with Her Majesty the Queen and her family at this time, and I join everyone across the United Kingdom in hoping for her recovery.”

Meanwhile, the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby tweeted: “My prayers, and the prayers of people across the @churchofengland and the nation, are with Her Majesty The Queen today.

“May God’s presence strengthen and comfort Her Majesty, her family, and those who are caring for her at Balmoral.”

Senior royals with the Queen

Following the news of her ill health, the royal family are travelling to Balmoral.

Prince Charles has already travelled there with his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall.

The Duke of Cambridge is also at Balmoral, with the Duchess of Cambridge remaining in Windsor with their children on their first full day at school.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who were due to attend a charity event in London this evening, have also cancelled their engagement and are travelling to see the Queen.

Meanwhile, celebrities up and down the country have sent their thoughts and prayers to the Queen.

Former GMB host Piers Morgan said: “I can’t even imagine Britain without this Queen. Very unsettling day.”

Martin Lewis wrote: “Never thought I’d be interrupted in an interview about the health of the Queen. Wishing her well.”

“Sorry to hear the breaking news that Her Majesty the Queen is now under doctor supervision,” Lord Alan Sugar tweeted. “I am sure the whole nation will join me in wishing her well for a speedy recovery.”

