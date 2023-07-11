King Charles to orchestrate reunion with grandchildren Archie and Lilibet?

King Charles may reunite with his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet later this year for his birthday, according to a report.

The monarch, 74, hasn’t been seen publicly with his two grandchildren in years. Archie, four, and Lilibet, two, live in California with their parents, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from royal life, they’ve only made a handful of returns to the UK. Many of those visits they didn’t bring their children.

Could King Charles be planning a big 75th birthday celebration? (Credit: Cover Images)

King Charles to reunite with his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet for his birthday?

According to reports, Harry and Meghan brought their two children to the UK last June for the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. During that weekend, Lilibet celebrated her second birthday.

Now, HELLO! magazine is speculating whether another reunion between the Sussex family and the royals could happen in the later months of the year.

At the moment, there’s no confirmation over whether there will be big celebrations for the King‘s 75th birthday in November.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry live in California with their two kids, Archie and Lilibet (Credit: Cover Images)

Will Meghan, Harry, Archie and Lilibet return to the UK later this year?

However, in 2018, Charles hosted the royals at a party at the palace for his 70th. The publication claims there’s a possibility that the King could decide to have a similar occasion this year to mark the 75th milestone. Could he invite Meghan, Harry, Archie and Lilibet to the celebrations?

ED! has contacted reps for Buckingham Palace for comment.

Back in May, Harry made a return to the UK for his father’s coronation ceremony. However he wasn’t joined by Meghan, who remained in California with their kids. He attended alone and reunited with his family.

The King will turn 75 in November (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince Harry’s attendance at the King’s coronation

Harry attended the historic ceremony at Westminster Abbey on May 6. However, after the service, he made his way to the airport to fly back to the States. May 6 also marked Archie’s fourth birthday, so it’s likely Harry wanted to get home in time to celebrate with his little boy.

Harry and Meghan’s relationship with the royal family has reportedly become strained over the years. Back in 2020, they announced their plans to step back from their senior royal roles. They then moved to America and have lived there since.

In 2021, the couple sat down with Oprah Winfrey for a tell-all interview about their experience as working royals. They made some bombshell allegations which rocked the royals. Harry also released a tell-all memoir, Spare, in January with more claims.

During one part of the book, Harry alleged that his brother Prince William physically attacked him during an argument over Meghan.

