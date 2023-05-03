Meghan skipping King Charles’ coronation to ‘protect her peace,’ royal biographer claims

Meghan Markle is skipping King Charles’ coronation to ‘protect her peace,’ a royal biographer has claimed.

The Duchess of Sussex, 41, won’t be at the coronation celebrations this weekend with husband Prince Harry. Instead, she’ll remain in California with their two kids – Archie, three, and Lilibet, one.

Harry will attend alone as he’ll reunite with his family months after the release of his tell-all memoir, Spare, in January. Now, Finding Freedom co-author Omid Scobie – said to be pals with Harry and Meghan – spoke about her absence from the historic event.

Appearing on This Morning on Wednesday, Omid was asked by hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield about Meghan’s absence from the coronation.

Omid said: “People around the Sussexes guided press at the time that this is very much about Archie’s fourth birthday. I disagree with that to some extent because I also know from friends of hers that she’s protecting her peace as well. She is aware of how much the spotlight goes on her when she sets even a foot near the story.”

“I think a lot of that is often portrayed as intentional or that she wants to steal the spotlight. But in this case should she have simply come over and stood next to her husband I would imagine the narrative or commentary on the day would be very different.”

Last month, Buckingham Palace confirmed Harry would attend the coronation without Meghan. A statement read: “Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the coronation service at Westminster Abbey on May 6th.

She is aware of how much the spotlight goes on her when she sets a foot near the story.

“The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”

Following the news, many experts and commentators have weighed in on Meghan’s absence. A former royal butler recently said he believes it’s a “sensible” decision.

Former royal butler Grant Harrold, who previously worked for the King, said it’s also an “important move” for Harry.

Speaking on new talk-show series Red or Black from Lord Ping, Grant said: “Harry attending on his own is a good move and I think it’s sensible. I think the majority of people will be glad he’s going to attend – if he does turn up that is.

“I think Meghan wants to stay there [California] and I think also, with everything that has gone on in the last couple of years, it’s an advisable thing. I’m sure it’s her own decision to do that and it’s sensible. It’ll give [Harry, William and Charles], for this celebration, the coronation, two brothers and their father, the chance to be together, I think it’s an important move.”

