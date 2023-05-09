King Charles may have invited his troubled brother Prince Andrew to his coronation, but enough’s enough now. It’s time to publicly denounce this friend of Epstein and banish him to a land far, far away.

Andrew’s appearance at Westminster Abbey over the weekend really didn’t go down well with royal fans. Many had queued for days to catch a glimpse of the family, and the reaction that Andrew received would’ve left him in no doubt as to the public’s feelings about him.

So if the headlines weren’t enough to get the monarch to speak out, hopefully the chorus of boos will be. Come on Chas, start your reign as you mean to go on and slim this monarchy right down. You’re well rid of Andrew!

It’s time to banish Prince Andrew to a land far, far away! (Credit: Splash News)

King Charles needs to banish Prince Andrew

Now I know he’s denied every single allegation that’s been thrown at him. But with the Harry drama raging on, don’t you think Andrew should do the right thing and completely step away from the limelight? It’s the least he could do for his big brother!

Andrew’s kids are married, his parents are buried, and there are no big royal events coming up. He’s a non-working royal. So why is he being wheeled out at every opportunity? His presence really is surplus to requirements. Granted he wasn’t on the Buckingham Palace balcony, but I bet he was front and centre of the celebrations behind the scenes, gobbling canapés and quaffing Charlie’s champagne.

The first act of King Charles’ reign should be to slim the monarchy and push Andrew out (Credit: Splash News)

Time for a fresh start

The royal family has had more than enough scandal over the years. With the start of a new reign, King Charles now has a chance to make a fresh start. And I think he should do that by coming out and publicly denouncing Andrew. Strip him of everything, including the robes he wore to the coronation, boot him out of Royal Lodge and banish him to some far-flung corner of the Commonwealth with no wifi. Hopefully we’ll never see or hear of him again (until he writes a book).

Heck, send Fergie with him if she’s so determined to stand by his side no matter what accusations are thrown at him. This would be weird enough if they were still together. But the fact they’re divorced and she’s still singing his praises is just plain weird. If he’s such a good man why aren’t you still married? Most people can’t wait to get shot of their ex. If I were in her shoes I’d be slinging mud left, right and centre. I definitely wouldn’t be going on Lorraine and saying what a wonderful man he is.

Let William save the day

This weekend showed us that the future of the monarchy is in good hands with William, Kate and their three adorable children. It’s time to band together and push Andrew out completely. I bet you any money Princess Anne agrees with me – she’s so no-nonsense, I bet she has no time for her brother’s shenanigans.

As loved as he is, it’s pretty much a foregone conclusion that Charles will never reach the level of adoration enjoyed by the late Queen Elizabeth II. At least not with the Epstein-loving, robe-wearing black sheep of the family invited to each and every royal occasion.

While I appreciate turning your back on your brother might be difficult, perhaps Charles needs to look to his eldest son and his handling of the Prince Harry situation. I’m sure he’s heartbroken about what went down, but he’s put the good of the country before his own feelings – and the new King needs to do the same. The sooner Andrew is denounced the better.

