Prince Andrew offers 'zero cooperation in Jeffrey Epstein investigation'

Federal investigators have accused Prince Andrew of providing 'zero cooperation' with their investigation into the late, convicted paedophile, Jeffrey Epstein, and his alleged history of sexual abuse.

Despite telling Emily Maitlis in his infamous BBC Newsnight interview that he would cooperate "if push came to shove and the legal advice was to do so" prosecutors in the US have now accused the Prince of doing nothing.

"I don't remember this."



Prince Andrew says he has wracked his brains but cannot recall any incident involving Virginia Roberts.



The Independent reports that lawyers in the US have called on the Duke of York, 59, to help their investigation.

Lawyer Geoff Berman told reporters: "The original charges against Jeffrey Epstein contained a conspiracy charge, and we alleged that there were conspirators involved, and Jeffrey Epstein couldn’t have done what he did without the assistance of others, and I can assure you that our investigation is moving forward."

He also said there had been "zero cooperation" from Andrew's lawyers and had received "no reply".

Epstein, 66, took his own life in his cell in August 2019 while he was awaiting trial for sex trafficking and conspiracy charges.

Despite his 'friendship' with the lawyer, Andrew has denied any wrongdoing and has said that he did not 'witness or suspect any suspicious behaviour during his visits to Epstein's homes'.

Another lawyer, who represents five of Epstein's accusers, urged the Prince to come forward and "do the right thing".

Lisa Bloom told the BBC: "I'm glad that Geoffrey Berman has gone public to try to embarrass Prince Andrew, who made one statement and then behind closed doors is doing something very different.

"The five Epstein victims who I represent are outraged and disappointed at Prince Andrew's behaviour here.

"If Prince Andrew truly has done nothing wrong then it's incumbent upon him to go and speak to the FBI at a time that's convenient for him and say what he knows."

Prince Andrew appeared on Newsnight and said that he "kicks himself" every day for remaining friends with Epstein after he had been convicted.

He also denied ever meeting Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of having sex with her when she was a teen after being groomed by Epstein.

