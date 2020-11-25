Kate Middleton offered her support for miscarriage sufferers just weeks before Meghan Markle revealed she had lost her second child.

As recently as October, Duchess of Cambridge Kate visited a research centre in London to help raise awareness of miscarriage and still birth.

There, she spoke to women who had experienced the tragedy of losing a baby.

Just weeks later, on Wednesday November 25 2020, her own sister-in-law Meghan revealed that she too has suffered a miscarriage.

The Duchess of Sussex, 39, wrote in an article of feeling “an almost unbearable grief”.

“I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second,” Meghan said in an opinion piece for the New York Times.

She went on to describe how she watched “my husband’s heart break as he tried to hold the shattered pieces of mine”.

Kate Middleton supports miscarriage sufferers

In October, Kate visited a miscarriage research centre in London.

She attended the Institute of Reproductive and Development Biology at Imperial College London to learn more about miscarriage, premature birth and stillbirth.

Kate went to the centre as part of Baby Loss Awareness Week, which aims to support those who have experienced baby loss and increase national understanding around the subject.

After hearing the accounts of bereaved mums, Kate told them: “It’s so brave of you all to be able to talk so openly.”

She added: “A lot of the research, a lot of the support for organisations, is being driven by parents who have been through this experience and want to help others.

“It is so inspirational.”

Kate went on to meet children who were born thanks to the specialist care and support provided by baby charity Tommy’s.

The Duchess has not publicly commented on Meghan’s sad news.

Meghan’s miscarriage

Duchess of Sussex Meghan had a miscarriage during lockdown in July.

She began her article by describing a “sharp cramp” while looking after her son Archie.

Meghan said: “I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right.”

She added: “Hours later, I lay in a hospital bed, holding my husband’s hand. I felt the clamminess of his palm and kissed his knuckles, wet from both our tears.

“Staring at the cold white walls, my eyes glazed over. I tried to imagine how we’d heal.”

She spoke up to break the taboo surrounding miscarriage.

Zara Tindall’s miscarriage

Meghan is the second member of the Royal Family to open up about having a miscarriage.

In 2018, the Queen’s granddaughter Zara Tindall spoke about suffering two miscarriages following the birth of her daughter Mia.

She and husband Mike Tindall went on to have a second daughter Lena.

If you have been affected by miscarriage and need support Miscarriage Association is available to help.

