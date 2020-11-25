Earl Spencer has sent his love to nephew Prince Harry after his wife Meghan Markle revealed the couple had lost their second baby.

The Duchess of Sussex revealed the tragic news in an article with the New York Times.

It happened in July when the couple were in lockdown with son Archie in America.

Now, speaking on ITV’s Lorraine, Harry’s uncle has broken his silence and sent his love to the couple.

Earl Spencer has sent his love to Prince Harry and Meghan on the loss of their second baby (Credit: Splash News)

What did Earl Spencer say about Prince Harry?

Earl Spencer – the brother of the late Princess Diana – was on Lorraine to speak about his new book, The White Ship.

Ahead of the interview, Lorraine asked his thoughts on the tragic news about Meghan’s miscarriage.

He said: “I can’t imagine the agony for any couple of losing a child in this way.”

Earl Spencer added: “It’s so very very sad.”

He also said he wanted to send his love and best wishes to the couple.

Responding to Lorraine when she said her thoughts were with the couple, he said: “I totally agree with you, all thoughts with them today.”

Meghan suffered a miscarriage back in July (Credit: Splash News)

What did Meghan say about the miscarriage?

Earlier today (November 25), Meghan revealed feeling a sharp cramp while holding Archie.

She said she instinctively knew she was losing the baby she was carrying.

She wrote: “Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few.”

Meghan continued: “I knew, as I clutched my first-born child, that I was losing my second.”

She revealed that Prince Harry was at her side as she laid in her hospital bed.

The duchess revealed she held his hand, which was wet with tears because of their loss.

The miscarriage happened when Meghan was holding Archie (Credit: Splash News)

Meghan on the couple’s grief

Meghan added that the grief the couple felt at the time was “almost unbearable”.

If you have been affected by miscarriage and need support Miscarriage Association is available to help.

