Susanna Reid has praised Meghan Markle for sharing with the world the news of her devastating miscarriage.

The Duchess of Sussex, 39, revealed on Wednesday that she suffered a miscarriage through a poignant essay in the New York Times.

Susanna, 49, took to Twitter to encourage anyone that has suffered loss to consider reading the evocative essay.

Addressing her some 777,000 Twitter followers, Susanna posted a link to the article.

And commented: “The Duchess of Sussex writes with painful, personal insight about the truly tragic loss of miscarriage. This will be a solace to anyone who has suffered, particularly if they have found it hard to express the grief. The Losses We Share.”

Meghan Markle has shared her miscarriage heartbreak (Credit: SplashNews)

What happened to Meghan Markle?

Susanna went on to break the news live on Good Morning Britain.

In the highly personal essay, Meghan says she knew she was losing her baby as she held onto her son, Archie.

Read more: Prince Harry ‘yearning’ to return to his British military duties

And that both her and Prince Harry are heartbroken over their tragic loss.

She says she felt sharp stomach pain this July, only to go on and lose her unborn child.

Meghan writes: “I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second.

“Hours later, I lay in a hospital bed, holding my husband’s hand. I felt the clamminess of his palm and kissed his knuckles, wet from both our tears.”

Susanna Reid shared compassion and sympathy for Meghan Markle (Credit: SplashNews)

Who asked Meghan Markle if she was ‘OK’?

She then references her interview with Tom Bradby while in South Africa.

The ITV journalist famously asked her ‘are you OK’ to which she thanked him and replied that she was indeed struggling.

Read more: Kate Middleton urges families to come together amid challenging year

She now urges everyone to ask others if they are OK, especially in these unprecedented times.

Meghan explains: “Sitting in a hospital bed, watching my husband’s heart break as he tried to hold the shattered pieces of mine, I realized that the only way to begin to heal is to first ask, “Are you OK?”

Meghan with Prince Harry and their son Archie (Credit: SplashNews)

The Duchess also makes several cultural references, including the staggering loss of human life to COVID-19.

And the shocking death of African American Breonna Taylor.

Rounding off her moving essay, Meghan offers a message of hope.

She reflects that this year has forced us to face one another, and that ultimately we will be OK.

What do you think? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.