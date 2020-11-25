Meghan Markle reveals she suffered a miscarriage as she cradled Archie

Meghan Markle has revealed she suffered a miscarriage last summer.

Writing in the New York Times, the Duchess of Sussex has told how she lost the baby while holding baby Archie.

Meghan has written an essay on the miscarriage to help others (Credit: Cover Images)

When did Meghan suffer the miscarriage?

The tragedy occurred last July as the couple and their son were in lockdown in the States.

Meghan describes falling ill as she changed her child’s nappy, and being in hospital as she and Prince Harry took in the awful news.

She wrote: “Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few.”

Prince Harry and Meghan wept through the tragic miscarriage (Credit: Splash)

Meghan continued: “I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second.

“Sitting in a hospital bed, watching my husband’s heart break as he tried to hold the shattered pieces of mine, I realised that the only way to begin to heal is to first ask, ‘Are you OK?'”

Meghan has said the new broke her and Harry’s heart (Credit: Splash)

The former actress went on to say that the grief was “almost unbearable” and she is now calling for others to be open about their feelings, and to really listen to people when asking them how they feel.

Breaking TV news

Many Brits learned of the tragedy as Susanna Reid and Piers Morgan covered it as the news first broke.

Piers has already faced attack from trolls on Twitter for covering the story, given his negative comments about the couple.

Fellow ITV host Lorraine was visibly emotional as she spoke of her own experience of miscarriage to Dr Hilary Jones on her show.

Harry’s uncle, Charles Spencer, who was already due to appear on Lorraine, briefly spoke of his condolences.

Updates

If you have been affected by miscarriage and need support Miscarriage Association is available to help.

