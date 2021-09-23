Kate Middleton stunned in a white dress during a recent royal engagement this week and fans can’t get enough.

The Duchess of Cambridge, 39, attended an event in which she met and thanked the partners of her Hold Still photography project.

Kate launched the project last year as she asked Brits to send in photos that represented their experiences of COVID-19 lockdown.

Later in the year, an exhibitino featuring some of the photographs was launched.

After that, a book called Hold Still: A Portrait of Our Nation in 2020 was published.

Last night (September 22), the duchess attended a reception for her project and her gorgeous dress became the main focus.

Kate tied her hair back in a chic ponytail and sported a natural makeup look.

The Duchess of Cambridge always wows with her outfits during engagements (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate Middleton white dress

The duchess wore a Self-Portrait dress, which featured a belted blazer top with a pleated lace trim skirt.

If you have £400 to spare, you can buy Kate’s dress here.

Speaking about the event last night, Kate said on Instagram: “Thank you to the brilliant partners who made Hold Still a reality!

“It took a long time to bring everyone behind this incredible project together in person but tonight we finally managed it.

Kate attended a reception for her photography project, Hold Still (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“The idea for #HoldStill2020 came right at the start of the pandemic, and aimed to bring people and communities together, using the amazing power of photography.”

She added: “The most special thanks must go to the thousands of people across the country…

Catherine looks amazing as always! Proud of our future Queen.

“…who took time to share their experiences of lockdown. Without them, the project really would not have been possible.”

Meanwhile, royal fans gushed over Kate’s outfit and her photography project.

Kate launched her photography project last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Duchess of Cambridge news

One person commented: “A brand new outfit! She looks gorgeous!”

Another added: “Catherine looks amazing as always! Proud of our future Queen.”

A third said: “Ah what a surprise to see our Duchess tonight!! She looked beautiful as always.”

