Kate Middleton has been in the news today after she visited the Lake District in the north of England.

And the Duchess of Cambridge‘s willingness to muck in and take part in some cycling and abseiling have endeared her to fans.

So much so, they’ve called her a “breath of fresh air”.

The Duchess joined the cadets on mountain bikes (Credit: YouTube/Royal Family Channel)

Kate Middleton news

Kate kicked off her mini-tour with a spot of mountain biking with some air cadets.

Wearing a green puffer jacket, black jeans and the obligatory helmet, she looked right at home as she navigated the rugged, muddy terrain.

And that wasn’t all.

During her visit to the RAF Air Cadets Windermere Adventure Training Centre she also took part in some abseiling.

Kate is an Honorary Air Commandant of the Royal Air Force Cadets.

What else did Kate get up to?

Kate also met with survivors of the Holocaust, one of the so-called ‘Windemere Children’.

In 1945, a group of 300 survivors relocated to the Lake District to heal and rebuild their lives.

Images showed Kate chatting with one of the survivors on a boat ride across the picturesque lake.

On Instagram, she captured the image: “It was so powerful to hear how their time in the Lakes enjoying outdoor recreation, sport and art therapy, allowed them to be able to begin to rebuild their lives and eventually, their families here in the UK.”

Kate tried a spot of abseiling (Credit: Royal Family Channel)

How did fans react to Kate’s outdoor pursuits?

It wasn’t long before the Kate Middleton news – as well as her compassion, down-to-earth nature and love of the outdoors – impressed fans.

One said: “Dear Kate, you truly are a Queen!”

Another gushed: “Every time she goes out she is such a breath of fresh air. She radiates goodness.”

A third wrote: “What a great engagement to do. You’re a wonderful role model, Catherine!”