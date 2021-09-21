Royal insider: 5 times Kate Middleton and Prince Philip showed their unbreakable bond

Kate Middleton shared an unbreakable bond with her grandfather-in-law Prince Philip.

Despite their age gap, the royals shared many things in common, and Kate was often seen giggling like a teenager in Prince Philip’s company.

Sadly the Duchess of Cambridge won’t be seen paying tribute to him in new BBC One documentary Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers when it airs tomorrow night (September 22).

However, the pair had a unique relationship and, here, ED! takes an in-depth look at their unbreakable bond.

Body language experts have commented on the relationship between Kate Middleton and Prince Philip (Credit: Splash News)

Kate Middleton and Prince Philip’s consort role

Prince Philip dedicated his life to the Queen, assuming the role of consort and supporting his wife throughout her reign.

Kate is equally supportive to husband Prince William, who will one day ascend the throne.

And it’s thought this shared passion united Kate and Philip.

Read more: Does Kate Middleton get paid? What are her royal duties?

Royal biographer Sarah Gristwood said: “In one sense hers and William’s was a modern royal marriage, in that it was a love match.

“But in another it has been old-fashioned. She mostly appears as a supportive figure to her husband.”

Penny Juror added: “She’s never trying to outshine him in any way. I think that Kate is a bit like Prince Philip supporting the Queen.

“She doesn’t outshine William but still has a lot to say herself.”

Penny added: “She sees her role as supporting her husband, just as Prince Philip saw his role supporting the Queen.

“Two couples who supported each others through the vicissitudes of royal life.”

The pair were often seen sharing a joke on formal occasions (Credit: Splash News)

They shared a sense of fun

We’ve lost count of the times we’ve seen Kate throwing her head back as she giggled like a teenager while standing next to Prince Philip on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

In 2018, body language expert Judi James said she believed the pair had a relationship built on a shared sense of what’s fun.

Read more: Kate Middleton’s vital statistics – height, eye colour, star sign and favourite TV show revealed

Commenting on pictures from the 2017 Trooping the Colour, she said: “These delightful poses suggest unexpectedly rich bonds between Kate and Prince Philip based on not just affection but also a shared sense of humour and fun.”

Judi added that she could tell by Kate’s body language that she was a fan of his sometimes risqué jokes.

“Her dimpled smile and softened eye expression show genuine affection but her fully opened-mouth laugh suggests she’s finding Philip’s comments genuinely hilarious,” she said.

Prince William said he was delighted that Kate formed a relationship with his grandfather (Credit: Splash News)

Kate and Philip’s shared love of sport

During his time at school, Prince Philip was captain of both the hockey and cricket teams and had a long-standing love of sailing.

Kate, too, has showed a similar passion for sports, and it’s something that is thought to have bonded them.

Unafraid to get her hands dirty, Kate played hockey during her school years, where she was described as a fierce and passionate competitor.

She also enjoyed sailing holidays as a youngster with her family. And Kate even taught her kids the basics of sailing during a family staycation in Norfolk.

As a youngster, Kate also did her Gold Duke of Edinburgh Award.

Speaking about it later, she said: “The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award is such a great way for young people to grow in confidence, learn new skills, work as part of a team and have great fun along the way.

“I can remember trying to cook bacon in the soaking wet. Everything was just sopping and I was trying and trying to cook bacon,” she giggled.

Philip, William and Kate were seen joking at Princess Eugenie’s wedding (Credit: Splash News)

Prince Philip’s reaction when Kate Middleton and William split

The family patriarch also had quite the reaction when Will and Kate briefly separated in 2007.

At their 2011 wedding, he is said to have turned to the Queen and expressed his delight that the couple had patched things up.

It’s claimed he said: “Thank goodness he didn’t give her up.”

Prince Philip was said to be thrilled William ‘didn’t give up’ on Kate when they briefly split (Credit: Splash News)

Philip’s ‘kindness’ to Kate

Indeed, Prince William lifted the lid on Kate’s relationship with Prince Philip after his death back in the spring.

He said: “I will always be grateful that my wife had so many years to get to know my grandfather and for the kindness he showed her.

“I will never take for granted the special memories my children will always have of their great-grandpa coming to collect them in his carriage and seeing for themselves his infectious sense of adventure as well as his mischievous sense of humour!”

Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers airs on BBC One on Wednesday (September 22) at 9pm.

So will you be tuning in? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us.