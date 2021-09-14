Kate Middleton became a member of the royal family in April 2011 and, for some of us, it was the first royal wedding we ever witnessed.

Now, some 10 years later, Kate has established herself as an adored duchess, fashion icon and mother.

But surely there’s more to her royal character?

The wedding was truly beautiful and has been compared to fictional Disney’s princess Cinderella’s wedding.

But who is the real-life princess?

Kate Middleton shared a kiss with William on the balcony on their wedding day (Credit: Splash News)

Kate Middleton revealed: What is her star sign?

The Duchess of Cambridge, was born on January 9, which means the duchess is a Capricorn.

This means Kate is an Earth sign.

Astrologically speaking, this suggests she is loyal, ambitious and strong – qualities Prince William will doubtless rely on in his future role as king.

To be fair, she does share her middle name Elizabeth with the Queen.

Coincidence? We don’t think so!

Wise beyond their years, Capricorns are seen as an old soul in a young body, they love responsibility and come equipped with a can-do attitude.

Often classed as workaholics, Capricorns are motivated by duty, something that certainly resonates when it comes to Kate.

Does Kate watch Netflix?

With a list of royal responsibilities, it’s fair to say she probably doesn’t watch a great deal of TV.

We imagine with three kids, Cocomelon and Peppa Pig take priority.

But if you’re wondering if she’d be a fan of Netflix’s series Good Girls, the answer is probably no.

Instead, in 2015, a pregnant Kate unveiled a shiny plaque to commemorate her visit to the set of Downton Abbey at Ealing Studios.

She looked like she was having a whale of a time, so it’s probably a good guess that she’s tuned in to the upstairs/downstairs period drama.

What are her favourite TV shows?

Prince William has also lifted the lid on his wife’s viewing habits.

And it’s fair to say Kate will be clearing the schedules this Saturday night because she’s a Strictly Come Dancing fan.

“I have watched the show [Strictly] a couple of times,” William once revealed.

“Catherine is a huge fan and my mother-in-law loves it.”

Another show she’ll doubtless be setting the Sky box for is the Great British Bake Off when that returns to Channel 4.

Kate is well-known as an avid baker and stays up till midnight making her children’s birthday cakes herself every year.

The Duchess of Cambridge is a huge tennis fan (Credit: SplashNews)

Kate Middleton revealed: Her vital statistics

The Duchess of Cambridge wears a UK size 5.5 shoe.

She measures 5ft 9in in height and is reported to wear a size 4 dress.

Her eyes are a gorgeous shade of green, and her hair is naturally brunette.

It’s a big birthday for Kate next year, too, as she turns 40 in January.

Kate is also a bit of a brainiac, graduating university with a 2:1 in History of Art.

She is super sporty, and a huge tennis fan and, in her role as patron of the All England Tennis Club, attends Wimbledon every year.

