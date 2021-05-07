Kate Middleton is encouraging fans to go on a hunt for her new book.

To celebrate the launch of Hold Still around the UK, Kate has decided to hide a few copies for unsuspecting fans.

Taking to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s official Twitter page, Kate revealed that those who find a hidden copy of her book will also get something extra special.

Not only will they get a copy of the photo book, but also a personal letter written by her.

Kate Middleton invited fans to take part in a hunt the book game (Credit: Splash)

What did Kate Middleton say about her book?

“Let the search begin!” the account tweeted.

“We’ve joined @the_bookfairies for the day to share copies of Hold Still around the UK with you.

“Each copy is adorned with a gold book fairy sticker, gold ribbon, and has a letter from the duchess tucked inside!”

There are a total of 100 books hidden around the UK, said Kate.

A subsequent tweet read: “To make this activity even more special, Book Fairies, the Hold Still judges and participants of the final 100 images are leaving copies at places that gave them hope during the lockdown.

“This special book documenting the unique collection of photographs goes on sale today!”

What did royal fans say about the game?

Fans rushed to comment on the exciting game.

“This project just keeps getting better and better! Very happy for the lucky passerby who finds one!” said one fan.

A second tweeted: “I wished I lived in the UK so I could search for one! The Duchess of Cambridge has truly put in a lot of thought and hard work into this project!”

Kate and Will launch YouTube channel

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge surprised fans this week when they announced the big news on Twitter.

“We’re now on YouTube” said the pair.

Accompanying the tweet was a video of themselves carrying out some royal duties and planning behind the scenes.

One clip even saw Kate telling Will off for being too posh!

The launch went down a storm with fans, who praised the pair for sharing more of their lives with the public.

