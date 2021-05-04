Meghan Markle to publish children’s book inspired by Prince Harry and Archie

Meghan Markle will publish a children’s book inspired by her husband Prince Harry and their son Archie.

The Duchess of Sussex has authored her first kids novel, titled The Bench, which has been illustrated by Christian Robinson.

The book focuses on a special relationship between a father and son, seen through a mother’s eyes.

Meghan publishing her own children’s book next month (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What has Meghan Markle said about her book?

In a statement, Meghan said: “The Bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father’s Day, the month after Archie was born. That poem became this story.

“Christian layered in beautiful and ethereal watercolour illustrations that capture the warmth, joy, and comfort of the relationship between fathers and sons from all walks of life…

“…this representation was particularly important to me, and Christian and I worked closely to depict this special bond through an inclusive lens.”

Meghan said the book is inspired by Harry and Archie (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In addition, the pregnant Duchess added: “My hope is that The Bench resonates with every family, no matter the makeup, as much as it does with mine.”

What is the The Bench about?

According to Meghan and Harry’s Archewell website, the book “touchingly captures the evolving and expanding relationship between fathers and sons”.

Meanwhile, the statement said it “reminds us of the many ways that love can take shape and be expressed in a modern family

In addition, it added: “Evoking a deep sense of warmth, connection, and compassion…

“…The Bench gives readers a window into shared and enduring moments between a diverse group of fathers and sons…

The book will publish on June 8 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“…moments of peace and reflection, trust and belief, discovery and learning, and lasting comfort.”

Meanwhile, publishers Penguin Random House will publish the book on June 8.

In addition, Meghan will narrate an audiobook edition.

It will be released in the US and Canada by Listening Library and in the UK by Penguin Random House UK Audio.

