Prince William and Kate Middleton have launched their own YouTube channel.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge announced the big news on Twitter today (May 5).

William and Kate said in a tweet: “We’re now on YouTube” and added a link for followers to subscribe.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are now on YouTube (Credit: YouTube)

Prince William and Kate sign up to YouTube

Accompanying the tweet was a video of themselves carrying out some royal duties and planning behind the scenes.

The clip also included some footage of their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The pair also make sure to show off their dynamic as a couple.

In one clip, William tells Kate: “By the way you have to be careful what you say now because these guys they’re filming everything.”

Kate then replies: “I know!”

The couple share some candid behind the scenes moments (Credit: YouTube0

What did fans say?

Fans rushed to share their thoughts on the new channel and then teaser video.

One loved to see a new side to Kate and William’s relationship.

“OMG!!! Idk what I expected but not that, and Kate shading William!” laughed a fan.

I can’t wait to watch your videos there!! I love you two and your adorable kids so much 💕💕💕💕 I’m very proud to be team Cambridge 💪🏻 — The Cambridges (@loveforcambridg) May 5, 2021

“I love this so much! So nice to see the humour between the Duke and Duchess! Subscribing right now!” said another excitedly.

A third replied: “This is SO great! Love you having so much fun together and supporting our country so well. Thank you!”

The official account for YouTube even responded, saying: “*Rolls out the red carpet*”

However, not every response was positive.

One person replied: “Lol I’m laughing! They’re celebrities now, I thought that was against royal protocol?”

Meanwhile, a second teased: “I love that no one is accusing them of trying to take the limelight from Meghan’s book release news, because everyone knows nothing these two do would outshine Meghan!”

