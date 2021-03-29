In latest Kate Middleton news, the Duchess has left royal fans gushing in a new photo as she launches a photography book.

A new picture of the Duchess of Cambridge was released to the Kensington Palace Instagram page.

The image shows the mother-of-three looking into the distance as she smiles while holding her camera.

What did Kate Middleton say?

Alongside the stunning photograph, Kate left a message for fans.

She said: “When we look back at the COVID-19 pandemic in decades to come, we will think of the challenges we all faced.

“The loved ones we lost, the extended isolation from our families and friends and the strain placed on our key workers.

Royal fans gushed over Kate (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“But we will also remember the positives: the incredible acts of kindness, the helpers and heroes who emerged from all walks of life, and how together we adapted to a new normal.”

Kate continued: “Through Hold Still, I wanted to use the power of photography to create a lasting record of what we were all experiencing.

“To capture individuals’ stories and document significant moments for families and communities as we lived through the pandemic. C.”

Fans gushed over Kate in the photo as one person wrote: “Beautiful inside and out Catherine. You lead by example.”

Kate’s photography project has become a book (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did fans say about Kate?

Another said: “The Duchess looks brilliant in this photo, her love of photography is so heartwarming to see.”

One commented: “Perfect photo! Natural beauty.”

In addition, a fourth added: “Thank you for this personal, important message, Your Royal Highness! And I love this picture of you.”

The Duchess is turning her Hold Still photography project into a book.

Kate launched the project last year as she asked Brits to send in photos that represented their experiences of lockdown.

The Duchess launched her photography project last year to reflect the first lockdown (Credit: ALPR/AdMedia / SplashNews.com)

Photos included powerful snaps of NHS on the frontline, families reuniting and hilarious attempts at homeschooling.

After narrowing down thousands of photos to just 100, they ended up in a digital exhibition in the National Portrait Gallery in September.

When will Kate’s photography book be released?

This weekend, Kate announced the book will be released in May.

A post on Kensington Palace’s Instagram read: “Thank you for the early prototype of the Hold Still book @NationalPortraitGallery!

“This new book will bring together the final 100 Hold Still portraits that provided a unique record of our shared and individual experiences of the first UK lockdown.

“Funds raised from the sale of the book will be split between leading mental health charity, Mind, and the National Portrait Gallery.

“The book will be available in UK bookshops and online from Friday 7th May.”

