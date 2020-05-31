The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Sunday 31st May 2020
Royals

Kate Middleton and Prince William reportedly set to sue Tatler over 'cruel' article

Tatler piece accused of being "disgusting" and "sexist"

By Robert Leigh
Updated:
Tags: Duchess Of Cambridge, Duke of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, Prince William, Royal Family

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, are set to take legal action against Tatler magazine, according to a newspaper report.

The Mail on Sunday claims the couple have contacted the publication over an article that was, a source said, 'full of lies'. Kate and William are said to have been upset by criticism of the Duchess’ family, her children and weight.

The article also reportedly claimed Kate had a row with Meghan Markle ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry, feels 'exhausted and trapped' and referenced eating disorders.

Kate Middleton on a royal visit to Bradford earlier this year (Credit: ITV News)

Read more: Eamonn Holmes reveals why Ruth Langsford was in tears on Alan Carr's Epic Gameshow

But now the Mail's royal source said: "That is such an extremely cruel and wounding barb. It's disgusting. It's sexist and woman-shaming at its very worst.

Woman-shaming at its very worst.

"The piece is full of lies. There is no truth to their claim that the Duchess feels overwhelmed with work, nor that the Duke is obsessed with Carole Middleton. It's preposterous and downright wrong.

"The whole thing is class snobbery at its very worst. The stuff about [Kate Middleton's sister] Pippa is horrible."

Article was 'preposterous and downright wrong' (Credit: ITV News)

Read more: Holly Willoughby prepares for 'important conversation' with her children

'Furious'

The article also reportedly claimed Kate was "furious" with her "enormous" to-do list after Meghan and Harry quit royal life.

Last week, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess said the article contained a "swathe of inaccuracies".

ED! contacted the Cambridges' reps for comment.

Tatler said in a statement: "Tatler's Editor-in-Chief Richard Dennen stands behind the reporting of Anna Pasternak and her sources."

It went on to say that Kensington Palace knew of the plans to run the 'Catherine the Great' cover "months ago". The statement added: We asked them to work together on it. The fact they are denying they ever knew is categorically false."

But the Mail goes on to report that Kensington Palace knocked back Tatler in February, after requesting that Kate Middleton pose for the magazine's cover.

According to the Mail, Tatler did not respond to a request for comment and Kensington Palace declined to comment.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Duchess Of Cambridge Duke of Cambridge Kate Middleton Prince William Royal Family

Trending Articles

 Peter Andre is sending his kids back to school under wife Emily's orders
ITV viewers spot hilarious blunder in Alan Carr's Epic Gameshow
Huw Edwards delights Twitter fans with secret to looking younger than beginning of his career
Fiona Phillips says she was abused by trolls as she fought coronavirus
Former Holby City and Casualty actor Michael Angelis has died aged 68
Geoff threatens Sally in explosive Coronation Street trailer