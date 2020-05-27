Kensington Palace hits back at claims Kate’s ‘exhausted and trapped by workload’

Kensington Palace has hit back at claims Kate Middleton was feeling "trapped and exhausted" by her increasing workload.

A recent report claimed Kate was "furious" with her "enormous" to-do list after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry quit royal life.

However, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said the report contained a "swathe of inaccuracies".

Reports claimed Kate Middleton was feeling "trapped" by her increasing workload (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Kate 'feels exhausted and trapped by increased workload' after Meghan and Harry quit royal life

The spokesperson told Hello! magazine: "This story contains a swathe of inaccuracies and false misrepresentations which were not put to Kensington Palace prior to publication."

What did the reports suggest?

Meanwhile, this week a source told Tatler magazine: "William and Catherine really wanted to be hands-on parents and the Sussexes have effectively thrown their three children under a bus.

William and Kate have been busy during lockdown (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"There goes their morning school runs as the responsibilities on them now are enormous.

"Kate is furious about the larger workload. Of course she's smiling and dressing appropriately but she doesn't want this."

This story contains a swathe of inaccuracies.

William and Kate have been busy working recently despite the lockdown.

The couple have made a series of TV appearances during this time.

Last week, they hosted a game of bingo for the Shire Hall Care Home in Cardiff via video call.

William and Kate hosted a game of bingo (Credit: BBC News)

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Kate spoke on This Morning about the struggles of lockdown.

What did she say?

She said: "We hadn’t done a huge amount of FaceTime and face calls and things like that.

"But obviously we’re doing that a lot more now, and actually it’s been really great.

"In some ways I suppose we’ve got a lot more face time than perhaps we would have done before but it is difficult."

Kate appeared on This Morning earlier this month (Credit: ITV)

Kate added: "It’s hard to explain to a five and a six, nearly seven-year-old what’s going on."

William and Kate are staying at Anmer Hall in Norfolk with their three children - Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis - amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Earlier this year, Prince Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal life.

Harry and Meghan have stepped back from royal life (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: William and Kate in giggles over care home resident's cheeky remark about their bingo lingo

At the time, the couple said they aim to become "financially independent" and split their time between the UK and America.

They are currently living in Los Angeles with their one-year-old son Archie.

Leave a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.