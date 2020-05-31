Eamonn Holmes reveals why Ruth Langsford was in tears on Alan Carr's Epic Gameshow

Telly host Eamonn Holmes has explained why Ruth Langsford sobbed after the couple won £30,000 for charity.

The couple appeared on Alan Carr's new ITV show last night (Saturday, May 30) and aced Play Your Cards Right.

Following their victory, Ruth revealed their winnings would be donated to the Alzheimer's Society.

But despite their success, an emotional Ruth was seen wiping away a tear or two while celebrating with host Alan.

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford won big on Alan Carr's Epic Gameshow (Credit: ITV)

A proud Eamonn addressed why in a live chat on Instagram after the pre-recorded programme had aired.

He said: "I just wanted to come on and talk to you and say thank you. Earlier this evening Ruth and I appeared on ITV, on the new Alan Carr revival of classic game shows and tonight was Play Your Cards Right.

There are a number of reasons why she got very emotional.

"It was recorded quite a long time ago and we were sort of watching it as though we didn't know what was going to happen. But what did happen is that we won. And we didn't just win, we won £30,000 for charity and the charity in question was the Alzheimer's Society."

Eamonn continued: "Ruth got very emotional at the end of this and there are a number of reasons why she got very emotional. But let's just say the overriding reason is that her father died from this awful condition, this awful disease."

Play Your Cards Right was just one classic TV game revived for Alan Carr's Epic Gameshow (Credit: ITV)

'So proud'

The This Morning presenter added: "Ruth was very overwhelmed at the end and she broke down in tears. And as I said on Twitter and Instagram, she had a very good reason to weep.

"When this happened there was a lot going on in her life as well. It was the first programme she had done after the death of her sister. So there was a big well up of emotions within her."

Ruth's sister Julia Johnson tragically passed away in June 2019 following a battle with depression.

Eamonn also captioned a snap of Ruth on the show: "Once again so proud of her for all she does in the fight against this cruel disease."

Ruth shared the same image on her social media and paid tribute to both her late father - who passed away in 2012 - and husband.

She wrote: "Thank you @itv @chattyman. This money will help so many people SO proud to represent @alzheimerssoc and my darling Dad Dennis.

"Thank you @eamonnholmes for always being by my side."

If you are or someone you know is struggling with mental illness or suicidal thoughts, call the Samaritans on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org.

- Alan Carr's Epic Gameshow returns to ITV on Saturday, June 6 at 7.30pm

