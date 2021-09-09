There’s no doubt about it, Kate Middleton is a style queen.

Designers are clamouring to dress her – and it’s pretty easy to see why.

Every single thing she wears turns to gold, with “the Kate effect” meaning the minute she’s pictured in a new outfit, it immediately sells out.

Over almost two decades in the limelight Kate has worn some pretty iconic outfits, so picking our 10 favourites was a hard task.

Read on to see if you agree with our picks of Kate’s most beautiful outfits ever.

Kate wore an Issa London dress to announce her engagement (Credit: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock)

Kate Middleton style icon: 10. Engagement dress

The dress that started it all for us was Kate’s engagement dress.

She wore a gorgeous sapphire-coloured Issa London wrap dress – to match her gorgeous diamond and sapphire engagement ring just given to her by Prince William.

The dress sold out immediately, and the designer just couldn’t keep up with demand.

As a result, the phrase “the Kate effect” was born.

It wasn’t just the wrap dress that proved popular with royal fans, though.

The brand’s designs sold out in more than 43 countries worldwide, but the business did end up closing in 2015 – although you can still buy Issa London online at House of Fraser.

Founder Daniella Helayel said: “Kate wore Issa for many years. She was a wonderful client and the clothes looked great on her.”

Kate brought the sunshine in Canada in yellow Jenny Packham (Credit: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock)

9. Bringing the sunshine in Canada

Kate stepped out of a helicopter at Calgary Airport in Canada for their July 2011 royal tour wearing a primrose yellow dress by Jenny Packham.

One of her favourite designers, the knee-length dress was made from silk crepe and was certainly lightweight.

Kate Middleton flashed her pins after an unfortunate encounter with a gust of wind (Credit: YouTube)

Kate was seen grappling with the wind as she greeted those waiting on the tarmac, flashing a glimpse of her toned and tanned pins.

Reports suggested she should wear weights in her hem like the Queen.

However, all we were looking at was that gorgeous dress!

The royal wore pale blue Elie Saab to Ascot in 2019 (Credit: Splash News)

Kate Middleton style icon: 8. A fine filly at Royal Ascot

By far the highlight of Royal Ascot every year for us is Kate’s outfit.

And our favourite look ever came in 2019 when she wore a powder blue Elie Saab dotted dress for the horse racing festival.

She teamed it with a matching floral hat by Philip Treacy.

And, not only that, she matched with the Queen that day as she also wore pale blue to the sporting spectacular.

Kate Middleton in a purple blouse (Credit: YouTube)

7. All change in more ways than one

In a departure from her usual style, Kate visited the Henry Fawcett Children’s Centre wearing black wide-leg trousers and a bright purple Gucci blouse.

However, clearly keen to assert her own style, Kate decided to wear the £790 silk crepe blouse back to front.

Gucci designed the blouse so that the oversized pussy bow was worn on the back of the blouse, with buttons adorning the front.

However, Kate switched it up and decided to wear the bow on the front – and it was a style hit.

Kate wore a gorgeous floral Emilia Wickstead dress on a trip to RHS Wisley (Credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock)

6. Flower power

The Duchess of Cambridge met TV royalty at RHS Wisley back in September 2019.

And, when Kate and Mary Berry collided at the Back to Nature garden, Kate made sure she looked spectacular.

She wore a powder blue floral Emilia Wickstead midi dress, accessorising with her trusty nude wedges.

Kate wore a gorgeous blush pink Gucci down to the 100 Women in Finance Gala (Credit: Splash News)

5. Duchess Kate makes us blush

Kate looked beautiful in a true Disney princess gown for the 100 Women in Finance Gala.

She turned heads in a rose pink floor-length gown by Gucci and teamed it with a velvet Prada clutch and sparkling white heels by Oscar de la Renta.

It was love at first sight for us!

Kate wore a Self Portrait dress with thigh-high slit for a film premiere in 2016 (Credit: Splash News)

Kate Middleton style icon: 4. The thigh’s the limit

Wit woo!

Kate flashed her toned and tanned pins as she attended the premiere for A Street Cat Named Bob at the Curzon Mayfair in London in November 2016.

Kate looked gorgeous in her cream Self Portrait dress, complete with thigh-high slit.

She teamed it with dark red accessories, holding a velvet clutch and wearing matching courts.

Kate dazzled as she attended a reception in Pakistan with William (Credit: Splash News)

3. A dazzling royal tour

It’s hard to pick our favourite outfit from Kate’s royal tour of Pakistan back in October 2019.

She wore a number of stylish traditional outfits, but absolutely dazzled in this long emerald green sequin gown by her go-to designer Jenny Packham.

A strawberry dream in Beulah at Wimbledon (Credit: Splash News)

2. Pretty in pink at Wimbledon

Kate looked pretty in pink as she attended the final day of this year’s Wimbledon tournament with her father Michael Middleton.

She wore a pale pink belted button up midi dress by London-based designer Beulah and teamed it with nude pumps and a winning smile.

She accessoried the summery dress with a smattering of florals, carrying a beaded floral clutch and wearing a pink floral face mask which she removed when she got to the Royal Box.

There’s no other dress that could take the number one spot (Credit: Hugo Burnand/Clarence House/Shutterstock)

1. Her wedding dress

Of course there could be no other outfit that topped our list.

Kate’s wedding dress, which she wore to her April 2011 nuptials, is iconic.

The eyes of the world were on her in her custom-made lace Alexander McQueen dress designed by Sarah Burton – and she looked radiant.

Prince William agreed.

When his bride arrived at the top of the aisle on the arm of her father Michael Middleton, he told his wife-to-be: “You look beautiful.”

