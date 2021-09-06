Kate Middleton’s transformation over the years and how she became royal style icon

Kate Middleton is known for her chic style and has become a fashion icon over the years.

The Duchess of Cambridge always seems to stun in any outfit she wears.

But it’s fair to say, she’s definitely undergone a transformation since marrying into the Royal Family and here we take a look back at how she’s done just that.

The Duchess of Cambridge’s style has evolved over the years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate Middleton style: University look

Back in the early 2000s, Kate attended University of Saint Andrews where she met Prince William.

Read more: Royal insider: Does Kate Middleton get paid? What are her royal duties?

Kate sported a very natural, fresh-faced look and her statement brunette hair was always a focus.

One moment which has resurfaced over the years is when Kate took part in the St Andrews University Charity Fashion Show in 2002.

The young duchess pictured in 2005 (Credit: Photo by Shutterstock)

Kate wore a sheer black lace dress over a bandeau bra and black bikini bottoms.

According to reports, this was the moment William realised he was attracted to Kate.

However, they didn’t become an item until late 2003.

Kate during a catwalk show at university (Credit: Photo by Malcolm Clarke/Daily Mail/Shutterstock)

Kate’s dating days with William

William and Kate began dating in late 2003 and their relationship apparently went public in 2004.

During those early dating days, Kate’s style began to evolve but she kept her natural, fresh-faced look.

However, she wasn’t a duchess just yet so she still often sported a very casual look in front of cameras.

One photograph, taken in 2006, showed Kate sporting a pair of Ugg boots and jeans.

Kate sported Uggs during a casual outing in 2006 (Credit: Photo by Shutterstock)

Meanwhile, Kate was often a fan of a risque outfit during her clubbing days.

She would often be pictured at a nightclub with sister Pippa Middleton and William.

However, by 2008, William and Kate’s relationship had become more serious and she began attending royal events.

That year, Kate attended the Order of the Garter service at Windsor Castle – her first official appearance at a formal royal event.

Kate’s look was more sophisticated as she wore a polka dot blazer and pencil skirt with a black hat and black heels.

The duchess’ more sophisticated look in 2008 (Credit: Photo by Shutterstock)

Kate’s style after engagement to William

Jumping forward to Kate’s style following her engagement to William in 2010, the royal began sporting an even more sophisticated look.

A few weeks after announcing their engagement, Kate attended the Teenage Cancer Trust Christmas Spectacular and Reception in November 2010.

Kate wore a black and white dress by designer Alice Temperley with black heels.

She also attended the wedding of Harry Aubrey-Fletcher and Sara Louise Stourton at St. Andrew’s Church in January 2011.

Kate wore a classy black Libélula dress with a hat and burgundy clutch.

Kate pictured in January 2011, months before marrying William (Credit: Flynetpictures.com / SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, since her wedding to William in April 2011, Kate’s style has evolved and she’s become one of the biggest fashion icons in the world.

Her beautiful lace Alexander McQueen wedding dress still remains a favourite among royal fans.

Kate also became a fashion icon for pregnant women during her pregnancies with Prince George in 2012/2013, Princess Charlotte in 2014/2015 and Prince Louis in 2017/2018.

The Duchess pregnant with Princess Charlotte in 2015 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate Middleton pregnancy style

She often wore dresses and coats which hugged her bumps perfectly.

Kate would even stun just hours after giving birth, as she posed outside the Lindo Wing following the births of all three of her children.

Kate pictured outside the Lindo Wing, hours after the birth of son Prince Louis in 2018 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Duchess of Cambridge now sports a more mature look as she approaches her 40th birthday next January.

Kate is a big fan of midi dresses and still often sports a more casual look on occasions.

Earlier this summer, the duchess wowed royal fans as she stepped out in a pink blazer, blue denim jeans and white trainers.

She attended The Urban Nature Project at Natural History Museum in June.

The Duchess of a big fan of the causal look (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate’s 2021 looks

Meanwhile, Kate always wins over fans with her looks for Wimbledon.

Earlier this summer, the duchess wore a beautiful pink midi dress for the Gentlemen’s Singles final between Novak Djokovic and Matteo Berrettini.

The duchess looked stunning in a baby pink dress at the Wimbledon final (Credit: Corinne Dubreuil/AbacaPress / SplashNews.com)

She paired the £695 Beulah dress with a pair of Aldo heels.

Read more: 8 refreshing pictures of the royal children acting just like regular kids – tears, tantrums and tongues!

She wore her signature brunette hair in bouncy curls – a look she often sports during formal events.

Which is your favourite Kate Middleton era? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us.