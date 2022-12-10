The first volume of Harry and Meghan, which gives an insight into the Sussexes’ daily lives, landed on the streamer last week.

While the first three episodes reveal how the pair met and their first date, it was one particular scene which has caused major controversy.

As a result, Meghan Markle has been accused of “overstepping the mark” with her husband Prince Harry.

Harry was staring at his wife in an adoring manner until the bow (Credit: Netflix)

Harry and Meghan: Reaction to that bow

Discussing when she first met the late Queen, Meghan sent herself up by doing an ostentatious bow.

Many people have considered the moment to be disrespectful, and now, a body language expert has admitted she believes Harry himself was uncomfortable.

“In a documentary full of pain, anguish and open signals of stress prompted by her experiences in the UK, this moment of ‘comedy’ from Meghan jars,” Judi James explained to the Daily Mail.

She also claimed that it “implied fun and mockery behind closed doors”.

Judi continued to claim that Harry looks palpably uncomfortable in the scene.

“He suddenly and dramatically falls out of sync with the woman he has previously been gazing at with utter and unconditional adoration,” she alleged.

However, his expression is notably frostier as Meghan bows for the camera (Credit: Netflix)

A body language expert explains Harry’s reaction

“Harry’s body language goes into freeze mode. His facial expression becomes a poker face, which is a royal tradition when someone oversteps the mark. It is the fact he does nothing apart from watch that is remarkable,” she added.

Harry’s body language goes into freeze mode.

Judi went on to explain that when one of a couple tries to crack a joke, the other will usually laugh to offer support.

However, while Meghan does it to Harry regularly, “the compliment was not returned here”.

She added that “Meghan’s comedy bow” lasted eight long seconds and it was only when she stopped that Harry let out “a small mirthless laugh”.

Judi claimed he then dropped his head in a “cut-off ritual”. She claimed this was designed to “hide his face and signal a desire to move on”.

Entertainment Daily has contacted a rep for Meghan and Harry for comment.

A body language expert says Harry’s expression implies Meghan ‘overstepped the mark’ (Credit: Netflix)

Viewers react

The moment has stirred a frenzy on social media. Some have accused Meghan of ‘mocking’ the Queen with the gesture.

Sharing a clip, one Twitter user claimed: “She is mocking our late HMTQ who gave them the title. How ridiculous is that.”

Another person fumed: “So why the mock exaggerated curtsy? What an insult to the privilege of meeting the Queen!”

“Can’t put into words how angry I am as they disrespect the late Queen,” said a third.

Other royal pundits, such as Piers Morgan, found the entire first volume, to be disrespectful.

Taking to Twitter, the former Good Morning Britain host told his eight million followers: “Disgusting how they’re repeatedly trying to brand Britain a racist country.

“Most tolerant place in Europe, as all the coverage of their engagement/wedding showed.”

Meghan and Harry have since hit back at claims they wanted to seek more privacy (Credit: Netflix)

However, the Sussexes have since hit back at the criticism or supposed ‘hypocrisy’ for sharing their personal life so publicly.

Their global press secretary, Ashley Hensen, told the New York Times: “Their statement announcing their decision to step back mentions nothing of privacy and reiterates their desire to continue their roles and public duties.

“Any suggestion otherwise speaks to a key point of this series. They are choosing to share their story, on their terms, and yet the tabloid media has created an entirely untrue narrative that permeates press coverage and public opinion.

“The facts are right in front of them.”

Harry & Meghan: Volume 1 is available to stream on Netflix right now. Harry & Meghan: Volume 2 streams from Thursday December 15 on Netflix.

