Harry and Meghan hit back over Netflix backlash as they break silence with new statement

The first part of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s documentary series on Netflix dropped this week – and prompted international outcry.

The series provided a new insight into the Sussexes’ lives, revealing never-before-seen pictures of the couple and their children, Archie and Lilibet.

But not all reaction to the episodes has been particularly positive.

Now the couple have broken their silence.

Harry and Meghan have shared insight into their relationship (Credit: Netflix)

Harry and Meghan: reaction

Some viewers have criticised Harry and Meghan for being hypocritical, asking why the pair have chosen to share such an intimate portrayal.

Others have questioned the documentary’s release, believing that Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal life for privacy reasons.

However, the couple’s global press secretary has since refuted these claims in a public statement.

Speaking to the New York Times, Ashley Hensen reminded critics that Harry and Meghan’s move to the US wasn’t solely for privacy.

They are choosing to share their story, on their terms.

“Their statement announcing their decision to step back mentions nothing of privacy and reiterates their desire to continue their roles and public duties,” she explained.

“Any suggestion otherwise speaks to a key point of this series. They are choosing to share their story, on their terms, and yet the tabloid media has created an entirely untrue narrative that permeates press coverage and public opinion.

“The facts are right in front of them.”

The doc has shared never before seen pictures of the couple (Credit: Netflix)

How did the Duke and Duchess of Sussex meet?

Having met in 2016, Meghan joined the royal family in 2018 when she married Harry in a wedding watched by two billion around the world.

However, in early 2020, the pair dropped the bombshell statement announcing they were stepping back from royal duties.

And in 2o21, they shed more light on their departure to the US in an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

In the lengthy interview, the pair pointed towards lack of support from other royals, and ongoing tabloid intrusion, as to why they left The Firm.

But their new documentary, which has quickly become one of Netflix’s most watched series since its release, has only fuelled further criticism from British commentators.

Meghan also discussed her first meeting with the Queen in a light-hearted manner (Credit: Netflix)

Piers Morgan, who famously was ousted from Good Morning Britain after he claimed ‘not to believe’ Meghan’s mental health struggles, tweeted out his view on the three-part series.

Moaning to his 8.2 million Twitter followers, he said: “This is worse than Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Something I didn’t think was humanly possible.”

He later added:“Disgusting how they’re repeatedly trying to brand Britain a racist country.

“Most tolerant place in Europe, as all the coverage of their engagement/wedding showed.”

Did Meghan Markle mock the Queen?

Meghan then came under further criticism for ‘mocking the Queen’ in the series.

Recounting her tale in a light-hearted fashion, Meghan revealed she thought Harry was joking when he told her she would be required to bend a knee for the Queen.

Bowing dramatically in her seat to recreate the moment, Meghan added: “It was so intense.”

Meghan’s meeting of the Queen was instantly criticised by royal pundits (Credit: Netflix)

She also received feedback from other royals and those connected with them.

“And then when she left, [Princess] Eugenie and Jack [Brooksbank] and Fergie said: ‘You did great!’ Thanks. I didn’t know what I was doing.”

However, others were more supportive, saying Meghan was simply telling a story in a light-hearted manner.

“I loved this story,” one person wrote on Twitter. “It’s so real! That moment, bowing to a Queen and going full on all out.”

Read more: Harry and Meghan on Netflix: Top moments from first episodes of documentary

Harry and Meghan is available to view on Netflix now. Another three episodes will be released on December 15.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.