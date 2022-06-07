Prince Harry and Meghan Markle brought their kids to the UK this weekend to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee.

However, Brits didn’t get to catch a glimpse of Archie and Lilibet – other than two pictures released of their daughter to celebrate her first birthday.

Now it’s been “revealed” why, with one royal expert admitting the couple navigated the Jubilee “perfectly”.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry brought their kids to the UK, but Brits didn’t manage to catch a glimpse of them (Credit: Splash News)

Real reason for Meghan and Harry’s visit ‘revealed’

Royal commentator Jordan-Lee Squib exclusively told Entertainment Daily that Meghan and Harry flew to the UK to honour the Queen.

Jordan said: “Harry and Meghan visiting for the Platinum Jubilee was an opportunity for the Queen to meet one-year-old Lilibet and see Archie, who she last met as a baby.

“The Queen would have been eager to see the children – it would have been a very special moment for Her Majesty – but also a private one for the family.”

He added: “I think the plan was always for Meghan and Harry to return for a short period.

“It was their way of paying tribute to the Queen and being part of the family celebrations without overshadowing it.”

‘It was the perfect balance’

And this, he claims, is the reason we didn’t see Archie and Lilibet during the course of the celebrations.

They were keeping a low profile and they also keep their children out of the public view anyway, even in the States.

“I think it was important for Harry and Meghan to come and pay tribute to the Queen,” he said.

“I think they wanted to come and celebrate the Platinum Jubilee and I think they did it perfectly.

“They have carved out new roles for themselves now with their move to America, but they are very much still part of the family. It was the perfect balance.”

Why did Harry and Meghan keep their kids out of the spotlight?

Parenting expert Stephanie Wallis agreed, and told ED! that the focus would’ve been pointing in the “wrong direction” had the children made an appearance in public.

She told us: “Primarily we didn’t see Archie and Lilibet because both Harry and Megan are no longer working members of the royal family.

“They were keeping a low profile and they also keep their children out of the public view anyway, even in the States.

“It may well have been decided that if the children did participate, the focus would be in the wrong direction given the complicated circumstances between Harry and Megan and the rest of the royal family at the moment.”

