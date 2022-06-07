Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released a new picture of daughter Lilibet to celebrate her first birthday.

The little girl, with her shock of red hair, is seen smiling broadly as she enjoys her birthday party at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

However, the timing of the release of the picture has divided royal fans, with some saying the couple shouldn’t have released it so soon after the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Others pointed out, though, that Lilibet’s birthday fell during the event, and the royals usually do release a picture of their kids to celebrate their birthdays.

Meghan and Harry release new picture of Lilibet

Lilibet is said to have celebrated her first birthday with cake, balloons, party games and picnic snacks.

Close friends and family were said to have been invited to the “intimate backyard picnic”.

The picture was taken by family friend Misan Harriman, who also shared a snap of Meghan holding her daughter inside Frogmore Cottage.

‘I wish these to would just stop’

However, some onlookers have blasted the couple for hopping on the coattails of the Platinum Jubilee with the release of the picture.

“Why NOW do we get pics of Lilibet but NOT when she was born. Using their child for maximum PR, strategically at the same time as the Queen’s Jubilee is sheer desperation and HYPOCRISY!” blasted one.

First, the photo was released AFTER the #Jubilee. Second, the royals always post a birthday photo of their kids.

“They naturally waited to share it during the Queen’s Jubilee,” snarked another. “I guess all the pictures of Louis did them in,” they added.

“Sweet, but I really wish these two would just stop. With everything. It’s exhausting,” said a third.

“They need to use those kids to make money,” claimed another. “Come on chill out. All hands on deck now, including the kids.”

‘The royals always post a birthday photo of their kids’

However, others rushed to the defence of Prince Harry and Meghan.

“The only thing they released was a picture of Lilibet on her birthday, and at least they did it after the Jubilee ended,” said one.

“The Jubilee is over and it was Lilibet’s birthday on Saturday – her 1st birthday They waited until they were back in the USA to share a birthday photo their daughter at Frogmore Cottage,” said a second.

“There are people on Twitter who accused them of trying to upstage the Queen by releasing little Lilibet‘s photo. These people need help,” another said.

“First, the photo was released AFTER the #Jubilee. Second, the royals always post a birthday photo of their kids.”

Another agreed and said: “Know who did release a pic of her kid DURING the Jubilee? Harry’s cousin, but no one whines about that.”

