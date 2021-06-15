Earl Spencer has urged the police to take action over Martin Bashir’s involvement in her Panorama interview.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain, Princess Diana’s brother lashed out at the journalist after he used “deceitful” methods to land the chat.

It comes weeks an inquiry concluded that Bashir acted inappropriately, and gained Diana’s trust by mocking up false documents.

Princess Diana’s brother has urged the police to take action over Martin Bashir (Credit: ITV)

What did Princess Diana’s brother say?

Charles was joined by Richard Madeley and Susanna Reid on the show today (June 15).

Opening up on the Dyson Report, he said: “I have referred it to the police. The police view, I don’t understand it as a layman.

“If you use forged documents for your own financial benefit, if I did that at the bank I’d be in prison straight away.”

Furthermore, Charles explained: “The police argument seems to be that I haven’t suffered financially, well that was never my issue. Maybe Diana would have given an interview to one of the big American networks.”

Richard went on to ask whether the police are looking to “charge or question” Bashir.

Charles, who is releasing a new book, added: “I don’t think they are.

Martin Bashir and Princess Diana during their Panorama interview (Credit: BBC)

“It seems so straightforward to me and very unstraightforward to the police and I don’t understand.”

Meanwhile, Charles also shared his thoughts over whether his sister would be pleased with the report.

“I hope she’d be pleased that the truth is there to the context, she was taken to a very dark place,” he answered. “Her paranoia was fed.”

I have referred it to the police

He went on: “I’d have been 100% supportive if she wanted to talk to anyone, it was absolutely her entitlement.

“But the circumstances under which she was duped into speaking that set the tone for the conversation and that’s unforgivable, especially coming from the BBC.

“They’re held to a higher standard than others, you expect them to play it straight.”

Earl Spencer has criticised Bashir in the past (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Earl Spencer slams Bashir

Meanwhile, it isn’t the first time Earl Spencer has criticised the journalist.

According to author Sally Bedell Smith, Charles believed that Bashir planted a listening device at his sister’s flat.

She says he revealed this to her during an interview for her book on Princess Diana.

Charles reportedly said: “I don’t think anyone else urged her to do the interview. She was off on her own bat having had her various insecurities fed by Bashir very cleverly.

“I even heard from members of her staff that he would go in with his anti-bugging team and go into a radio and produce a bug.”

