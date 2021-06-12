Kate Middleton stunned at the G7 summit as she made a touching tribute to the late Princess Diana.

The Duchess of Cambridge was a vision in white as she wore a stunning Alexander McQueen coat dress.

On her wrist, Kate wore a three-strand pearl and diamond bracelet which once belonged to her late mother-in-law Diana.

Kate wore a bracelet which once belonged to Diana (Credit: Photo by Oli Scarff/WPA Pool/Shutterstock)

Kate Middleton wows at G7 summit

The Duchess completed the look with a pair of nude heels and a clutch.

The bracelet went perfectly with the outfit as Kate joined husband Prince William, the Queen, Prince Charles and Camilla for the engagement.

Diana wore the bracelet on several occasions, including with her iconic “Elvis” dress which she sported during a visit to Hong Kong in 1989.

Princess Diana wearing the bracelet in 1989 (Credit: Photo by David Levenson/Shutterstock)

On Friday (June 11), Kate joined the Queen and other senior royals as they attended the G7 Leaders’ reception at the Eden Project in Cornwall.

After the reception, the Queen, Camilla and Kate attended a reception marking the Big Lunch – which will form part of Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022.

During the event, Kate and Camilla were spotted giggling as the Queen insisted on using a sword to cut a cake.

When an aide told Her Majesty there was a normal knife available, she replied: “I know there is, this is more unusual.”

Fans loved seeing Kate, Camilla and the Queen out (Credit: YouTube)

The Duchess of Cornwall then helped the Queen with the final part of the cake cutting.

What did fans say?

Fans loved seeing the senior royals out with the Queen.

One person commented on Instagram: “I loved last night’s engagements! It was great to see the present and future of the Monarchy out and about together again.”

Another wrote: “Thank you for posting these photos! I’m so proud to see the Royal Family yesterday at their best with world leaders.”

A third joked: “The Queen cutting that cake with a sword, don’t mess with Her Majesty!”

The Queen was joined by senior royals on Friday (Credit: Photo by Jack Hill/AP/Shutterstock)

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Kate had visited a school in Cornwall alongside the First Lady of the United States, Jill Biden.

The Duchess was asked about her newborn niece Lilibet – the daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who was born on June 4.

Kate said during the engagement: “I wish her all the very best, I can’t wait to meet her.

“We haven’t met her yet but hopefully that will be soon.”

