Special way Duchess Kate is making kids feel ‘safe and secure’ and ‘looking forward’ to new school

Duchess Kate will ensure her children feel “safe” ahead of a family change, a pundit reckons.

Kate and Prince William have been tipped to move into Adelaide Cottage at Windsor this summer.

The four-bed home is just a short stroll from where the Queen lives and is part of the vast Berkshire estate.

The Cambridges currently split their time between Anmer Hall in Norfolk, and Kensington Palace in London.

And so there will be consequences for the schooling of their three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Changes are coming for Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Duchess Kate and her children

It was recently claimed that the necessary adjustments could prove unsettling for the three siblings.

Correspondent Katie Nicholls told OK! magazine: “The Cambridge family will be experiencing a significant amount of changes in the coming weeks.

“As well as moving to Windsor, George, Charlotte and Louis are all set to enrol in brand new schools, which is understandably a daunting concept.”

Kids feel ‘very secure’ with Duchess Kate and Prince William (Credit: Splashnews.com)

However, in the most recent edition of the magazine, Ms Nicholls reckons Duchess Kate and William have the situation covered.

Furthermore, she indicates George and Charlotte – Louis starts at school for the first time in September – will enjoy a level of continuity from their previous school.

Reports suggest the Cambridges are moving to Windsor (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘Big upheaval’

Ms Nicholls claimed: “It is a big upheaval, but I think they’re very secure children. They feel very safe and very secure with their parents.”

They feel very safe and very secure with their parents.

She went on to suggest the Cambridge kids will feel less daunted and more fearless about their new experiences, too.

She said: “Kate and William will make sure they continue those friendships they formed at Thomas’s [their current day school in South London]. So it all feels like a big adventure they’re actually looking forward to.”

