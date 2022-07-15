Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis face some school changes as the family reportedly moves to Windsor.

Prince William and Kate are planning on shipping out of Kensington Palace and moving into Adelaide Cottage, reports claim.

However, royal expert Katie Nicholl claims that the move will be a ‘daunting concept’ for the three youngsters.

William and Kate reportedly plan to move their family to Windsor (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince George school

Prince William and Kate are rumoured to move out of Kensington Palace and relocate with their three kids over the summer.

Although nothing has been confirmed yet, reports claim that the Duke and Duchess are planning on packing their boxes and having a fresh start over in Windsor.

The family-of-five are reportedly moving into Adelaide Cottage.

The residence is based on the Queen‘s 655-acre estate in Windsor Home Park.

Which means that it’s only a short journey away from the Queen’s Berkshire residence.

George, Louis and Charlotte face big move (Credit: Cover Images)

Cambridge children

As well as moving into Adelaide Cottage, the youngsters will also be moving schools it seems.

Expert Katie Nicholls says that this will be a huge change for George, Charlotte and Louis which can be quite a ‘daunting concept’ for them.

Speaking to OK!, Katie explained: “The Cambridge family will be experiencing a significant amount of changes in the coming weeks. As well as moving to Windsor, George, Charlotte and Louis are all set to enroll in brand new schools, which is understandably a daunting concept.”

But before their fresh start in Windsor, Prince William and Kate plan to make their summer holidays as normal as possible for their kids.

Katie Nicholl said: “Even though their brand new life in Windsor is about to begin, their summers on the coast will provide a sense of normality.”

