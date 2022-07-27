The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, has reportedly already met her new niece and is said to be ‘smitten’ with her.

Kate’s sister, Pippa Middleton, gave birth to a baby daughter named Rose just weeks ago, according to Us Weekly.

She never publicly announced her third pregnancy, but eagle-eyed fans noticed her growing bump at the Platinum Party at the Palace concert for the Jubilee last month.

Writer Pippa and her husband James Matthews had two children prior to their new arrival, Arthur, three years old, and Grace, 16 months old.

Pippa Middleton becomes a mum of three

Neither Pippa nor her husband has publically spoken about their new arrival. However, many sources have confirmed that she is doing well.

She and James are absolutely infatuated with their bundle of joy and are adapting well to being parents of three.

A source expressed: “Pippa is doing well since giving birth to Rose.

“She and James are absolutely infatuated with their bundle of joy and are adapting well to being parents of three.”

Pippa was said to give the nod to the royals after naming her daughter Rose.

However, the name has become quite popular in recent years.

Duchess Kate thinks that her new niece is ‘just gorgeous’, according to reports (Credit: Cover Images)

Duchess Kate very excited to meet Rose

The insider also claimed that 40-year-old Kate is “overjoyed” and thinks her new niece is “just gorgeous”.

The sisters showcased their very close bond with each other over the years, with each of them taking part in the other’s wedding day.

Kate, who shares Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, with Prince William, is used to being around young children.

Kate regularly posts pictures of her family on the royal couple’s Instagram account.

Last week she posted a lovely portrait of Prince George to celebrate his 9th birthday.

