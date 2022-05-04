Prince William and Kate reportedly want to move closer to the Queen – and have spotted an ideal cottage just 10 minutes walk from Her Majesty.

Their aim is to find a family home in Windsor by the summer, say royal insiders.

Their first choice is Adelaide Cottage which has recently been refurbished.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge want to move closer to the Queen, reports claim (Credit SplashNews.com)

William and Kate latest

William and Kate apparently want to send their children, Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, seven and Prince Louis, four to school there.

They have been looking around Frogmore House, which is used for royal functions.

But the Grade 1 listed mansion would take too much money to turn into a family home.

However, according to reports, their current favourite is Adelaide Cottage, built in 1831.

An Insider told The Sun: “Finding a way to make Adelaide Cottage work seems to be the best and only option.”

In addition, they said: “There are issues with all the other houses, so Adelaide will be the favourite.”

Adelaide Cottage is owned by the Queen and used to be home to Princess Margaret’s lover, Group Captain Peter Townsend.

The family are reportedly hoping to buy a cottage in the area near to the Queen (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge currently split their time between Anmer Hall in Norfolk, and Kensington Palace, west London.

However, William and Kate have apparently also been looking to buy a property in the Home Counties.

This is so they can be nearer to Kate’s parents Carole and Michael Middleton, who live in Bucklebury, Berkshire.

A spokesman for William and Kate declined to comment.

Kate and William are apparently eyeing up Adelaide Cottage (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Royal news

However, according to reports, Prince Andrew is also eyeing up Adelaide Cottage.

Andrew, who lives at Royal Lodge, apparently wanted to secure the property for his younger daughter Princess Eugenie.

A source told the Mail: “Before Andrew’s most recent scandal it was definitely a property he was [also] trying to secure for his daughter.”

