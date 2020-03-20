Coronavirus: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's supportive statement slammed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have come under attack for posting a supportive statement amid the coronavirus pandemic on Instagram.

Sharing the message about "these uncertain times", the couple wrote that "we are all in this together" but it hasn't been received by everyone in the way they would've hoped.

Followers of the Sussex Royal account were quick to hit their keyboards. One wrote: "You abandoned your country! Empty words. Go walk your dog. Leave us alone."

Wait, you stepped back. Why should anyone care? Go away.

Another said: "Just stop! No one cares what you think. You have no qualifications to make the statements you do."

Prince Harry was disappointed to have to pass on the message on the Invictus Games were being postponed (Credit: Invictus Games)

Read more: Piers Morgan tells Boris Johnson to 'get a grip' and help people pay their bills.

And the comments kept on coming. One wrote: "You should leave the reliable and timely information to those who are knowledgeable in the field. There is no time for your pontification."

A fourth person said: "Wait, you stepped back. Why should anyone care? Go away."

Ouch.

Prince Harry, who is the ongoing patron for the Invictus Games, also did a video announcing that they had made the difficult decision to postpone them.

The @WeAreInvictus patron, the #DukeofSussex, has released a video message to the #InvictusGames competitors recognising their disappointment at the news, but that it's the best outcome for their safety and recovery. #CoronavirusUpdate #IG2020 #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/SLbT7QOl7D

— Invictus Games The Hague 2020 (@InvictusGamesNL) March 19, 2020

Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, announced they were stepping down as senior royals at the beginning of the year.

Leaving their 10-month-old son in Canada, the pair came back to the UK to finish the last of their royal duties before flying back after the last official engagement on the March 31 to be reunited with him.

They are currently living in a £10 million mansion on Vancouver Island but they reportedly want to split their time between Canada and Meghan's hometown in LA.

Harry and Meghan are reportedly looking for homes in Canada and LA (Credit: SplashNews)

Read more: Gemma Collins strips off as she poses naked for PETA campaign.

A source told The People: "This is what Meghan and Harry have always wanted - to create their own life.

"It's got to feel like an immense relief to get out of the UK and to go down their own path."

Another source recently told the publication: "They love being in Canada, but they are looking at houses in LA too. They'll likely have houses in both places."

What's your opinion on the couple's message? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!