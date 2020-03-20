Piers Morgan tells Boris Johnson to 'get a grip' and help people pay their bills

Piers Morgan reckons Boris Johnson needs to 'get a grip' and take better control of the coronavirus crisis, despite Boris claiming the UK can 'turn the tide' of the disease in the next 12 weeks.

The Good Morning Britain host says more and more people will die if the government doesn't impose more stringent measures.

Piers Morgan says Boris Johnson needs to 'get a grip'

He says pubs, clubs, restaurants and gyms should be forced to close and people need to stay at home and the government need to announce measures to help affected workers pay their bills.

Writing on Twitter, he said: "The Prime Minister implying this might all be over in 12 weeks and refusing to close down all non-essential public gathering areas (pubs etc) is a very deluded and dangerously complacent message right now for the British public. Get a grip @BorisJohnson - before it's too late."

The Prime Minister implying this might all be over in 12 weeks & refusing to close down all non-essential public gathering areas (pubs etc) is a very deluded & dangerously complacent message right now for the British public. Get a grip @BorisJohnson - before it's too late. pic.twitter.com/MOZsBIom3I — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 20, 2020

He added: "The Government must announce urgent plans to help all small businesses and self-employed workers in a way that keeps them afloat.

"People should be focused on their health right now, not if they can pay their bills."

Yesterday (Thursday, March 19), in his daily coronavirus press conference, Boris Johnson said "I am absolutely confident we can turn the tide within the next 12 weeks" and "send the virus packing".

The Government must announce urgent plans to help all small businesses & self-employed workers in a way that keeps them afloat. People should be focused on their health right now, not if they can pay their bills. cc @BorisJohnson @RishiSunak https://t.co/Ok5BKGbacd — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 20, 2020

However, the Prime Minister went on to admit: "At the moment the disease is proceeding in a way that does not seem yet to be responding to our interventions."

Boris speaking at his daily press conference

He went on to say that a 'combination of measures we're taking' will enable 'us to get on top of it' but could not give any guarantees - or answer questions regarding imposing the measures Piers says the country needs.

He said: "Now, I cannot stand here and tell you that by the end of June we will be on the downward slope.

"It's possible, but I simply can't say that for certain. Of course not.

"We don't know where we are. We don't know how long this thing will go on for."

Piers responded: "If the Prime Minister won't say it, then I will: STOP going to pubs/bars/cafes/restaurants IMMEDIATELY or reveal yourself to be a reckless, selfish imbecile with no regard to the lives of our elderly and sick.

"This is not a game, this is a deadly war that's about to erupt."

