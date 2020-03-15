Meghan's brother begs her to 'get off her high horse and make amends with dad'

Thomas Markle Jr has lashed out at his estranged half-sister Meghan Markle in a new interview.

The American, 54, has spoken out to urge his sibling to get back in touch with their father Thomas, 75, who she allegedly cut off shortly before her wedding to Prince Harry.

Speaking to the Daily Express, he said: "Meghan should actually just seriously get off her high horse, call her father, make amends. The guy dedicated his whole entire life to her – where she is at today is because of him."

He explained that his father had paid for much of Meghan's upbringing, including the costs of attending Northwestern University - despite allegedly receiving two scholarship offers at other institutions.

Thomas Markle has yet to meet baby Archie (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He went on to say that he only believes his father, who suffered a heart attack shortly before Meghan's wedding to Harry, only has a few years left to live, and that he has said his "dying wish" is to meet his grandson - ten-month-old Archie.

Thomas explained: "My dad's dying wish, he tells me on the phone, is just so he can just make amends and see Archie. And have his daughter back in his life – I mean, we owe him that.

"He is so frustrated because he can't get a message to her. He is still bewildered, he is still lost, he is getting frustrated now to where he is just going to enjoy the rest of his life and he is just going to blow it off."

Harry, Meghan and Archie in South Africa (Credit: SplashNews.com)

As for her relationship with Harry, Thomas said he thinks that the fame has gone "to her head" and that she is more focused on rebuilding her acting career than her husband.

He said that "we really don't want to see Harry wallowing in the corner of a room with a bottle of gin".

Meghan is believed to have fallen out with her father just days before he was due to fly to her wedding at Windsor Castle after staged photos were published in the tabloids.

The photos showed her father "preparing" for her trip to the UK, and it was soon revealed that he was paid to partake in the stunt.

Meghan and Harry have stepped down from their senior royal roles (Image credit: SplashNews.com)

In an astonishing Channel 5 documentary, Thomas Markle: My Story, he went into detail how he felt he had been conned into posing for the photos, and that he desperately wanted to get back in touch with Meghan.

He even predicted that he didn't expect to see her again until his funeral: "I don't think at this point they're thrilled to see me or want to talk to me. The last time they might see me is being lowered into the ground."

