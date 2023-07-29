Prince Harry is ‘spiralling out of control’ and ‘family are worried’, according to reports

In latest Prince Harry news, a tabloid newspaper claims he is “spiralling out of control” ahead of expectations he will take legal action against them.

Harry could take The Sun’s publisher to court over claims it used illegal methods to gather information on him.

A trial will take place in the High Court next year after a judge ruled this week parts of his claim can proceed.

However, while Harry’s allegations concerning some alleged illegal methods will go to trial, his phone-hacking claims have been dismissed.

News Group Newspapers (NGN) has denied the Duke of Sussex‘s allegations.

However, a new article in The Sun quotes an unnamed source as claiming relatives are “worried” about Harry’s court hopes.

Prince Harry is expected to proceed with legal action against a news outlet publisher (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince Harry news

The source is quoted by The Sun as claiming: “There is a bit of a feeling Harry is spiralling out of control and all is not well.

“Members of his family are worried about how he is coping and his determination to keep having legal battles.”

Additionally, an anonymous source is also said to have reflected on one aspect of Thursday’s (July 27) ruling. The decision means a phone hacking allegation has been thrown out.

Mr Justice Fancourt said Harry’s amended case submitted earlier this year – reliant on the existence of a “secret agreement” between Buckingham Palace and NGN – did not “reach the necessary threshold of plausibility and cogency”.

The Sun’s source seized upon this particular element, and also suggested matters are “not rosy” with Harry.

The quote claims: “This judgement will only add to Harry’s woes. Everything in the garden is not rosy and now the Prince has had his High Court evidence publicly pulled apart in a humiliating fashion.”

ED! has approached representatives for Prince Harry for comment

Harry and William as the now-Prince of Wales acts as best man for his brother at his 2018 wedding to Meghan Markle (Credit: BBC YouTube)

Harry and his family

Elsewhere, another report claims that rumours suggesting Harry and his brother Prince William may be trying to heal their alleged rift may not be accurate.

Furthermore, OK! magazine reckons the royal siblings have not been in contact with one another at all.

An unnamed source is reported to have told the publication: “William hasn’t reached out to Harry and vice versa.

“They haven’t been arguing, but there hasn’t been any contact made either. No telephone calls, no FaceTime and no Zoom calls.”

Additionally, in further Harry news, he and wife Meghan Markle are said have suffered a “huge kick in the teeth”.

Their Netflix docuseries recently missed out on an Emmy nomination. It is subsequently claimed they wish to track down the people in Hollywood who organised a “hate campaign” against them. This comes amid speculation concerning the couple’s relationship.

