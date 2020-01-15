Two new boys are set to enter the Love Island villa tonight following Ollie's departure

Two new boys are set to enter the Love Island villa tonight. The news comes after Ollie Williams shocked the villa by announcing he was quitting the show.

He said he left because he is still in love with his ex.

An insider revealed that they are hoping the two new hunks will lift the mood in the South African hideaway following his exit.

Ollie's exit from the show is set to air tonight (Credit: ITV)

It's thought ITV will trail the boys' arrival at the end of tonight's show.

Read more: Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans shows off killer abs in new gym selfie

Once inside the villa, they will have their pick of the girls, before a recoupling later this week.

A source told the Daily Mail: "Two new boys will enter the villa tonight and have the chance to take a girl of their choice on a date."

The girls are in for a treat as two new boys are set to enter the villa (Credit: ITV)

They continued: "So far the Islanders have been met with the arrival of twins Eve and Jess, but it will be the girls that are treated to some fresh talent in scenes that will be filmed later today."

Read more: This Morning viewers wonder why Holly Willoughby went to work dressed as a schoolgirl

The source added: "It is likely that Love Island bosses will tease the entrance of the boys at the end of Wednesday's show and viewers will meet the newbies properly on Thursday."

It is likely that Love Island bosses will tease the entrance of the boys at the end of Wednesday's show and viewers will meet the newbies properly on Thursday.

Tonight, viewers are set to see the moment that Ollie decided to walk after just three days in the completion.

The boys will choose a girl to take on a date before a recoupling later this week (Credit: ITV)

However, while Ollie said he was leaving for ex-girlfriend Laura Nofer, some are struggling to believe that's true.

Some 35,000 people signed a petition to get him booted out of the show after his trophy hunting past was revealed.

Love Island is on ITV2 tonight at 9pm.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.