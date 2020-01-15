The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Wednesday 15th January 2020
Love Island

Love Island viewers demand twins Jess and Eve get voted out after clashing with girls

They're causing tension in the villa

By Rebecca Carter
Updated:

Viewers of Love Island are demanding twins Eve and Jess Gale get voted out first.

The sisters have caused tension in the villa after choosing to couple up with Callum Jones and Mike Boateng respectively, who were both already coupled up.

Shaughna Phillips, who was coupled up with Callum, and Leanne Amaning, who was with Mike, weren't happy with the twins' actions during last night's episode.

Fans are demanding twins Jess and Eve get voted out first (Credit: ITV2)

Last night saw Eve and Callum enjoy a double date with Jess and Mike.

When they returned to the villa, Eve and Jess sat down with the girls to discuss their date and Mike and Callum spilled all to the boys.

These twins are doing my nut in just get them out.

Jess asked Shaughna and Leanne: "How are you feeling about it?" to which Shaughna said: "[Bleep]."

Shaughna added in the Beach Hut: "I am [bleep] off. Of course I am. I wanted Eve especially to just come and ask me if I wanted to have a chat before she spoke to any one else.

"But if you're not going to have the decency to come and speak to me first, I don't want to know how your date was love."

Viewers were amused by Shaughna's facial expressions (Credit: ITV2)

Eve told Shaughna: "If you want to have a private chat we can have one if you want to later?"

Shaughna said: "There's not much really to say. It's a [bleep] situation."

Viewers appear to not be keen on the twins and want them out of the villa.

One person said on Twitter: "These twins are doing my nut in just get them out."

Another wrote: "I hope the twins are first out. Love island winter cannot afford to lose Shaughna!"

A third tweeted: "Nah get these twins OUT bad vibes."

Meanwhile, fans seem to be loving Shaughna.

Last night saw Mike and Callum keep their options open, with police officer Mike admitting he's swaying more towards a relationship with Leanne.

